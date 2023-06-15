Telehealth Market size is set to grow by USD 170.82 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global telehealth market size is estimated to increase by USD 170.82 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period. The growing incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, Alzheimer's disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPDs), and diabetes predominately drive the growth of the telehealth market. Some of the reasons that play a major role in increasing the incidence of chronic diseases include the adoption of sedentary lifestyles, physiological changes in the body, and unhealthy diets. Furthermore, the use of telehealth helps in the effective management of chronic diseases and helps patients consult medical professionals in time by using mobile devices, live videos, and other smart digital tools. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telehealth Market 2023-2027

Telehealth market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global telehealth market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer telehealth in the market are Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., American Well Corp., Appello Careline Ltd., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dictum Health Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Evernorth Health Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Included Health Inc., Iris Telehealth, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medvivo Group Ltd., Resideo Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Teladoc Health Inc., Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., and GlobalMed and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

American Well Corp. - The company offers solutions for telehealth where the products are designed to be simple and intuitive and leverage a single meeting place for virtual care.

Appello Careline Ltd. - The company offers solutions for telehealth which helps to engage virtually with patients, assess their needs and direct them towards treatment and care.

Cerner Corp. - The company offers solutions for telehealth where clinicians are able to engage with patients at every major touchpoint of their healthcare journey.

The company offers solutions for telehealth where clinicians are able to engage with patients at every major touchpoint of their healthcare journey. For details on the vendor and their offerings – Request a sample report

Telehealth Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (services and solutions), and end-user (healthcare providers, payers, and patients).

The market share growth by the services segment will be significant for the growth of the global telehealth market during the forecast period. The segment includes live video conferencing, remote patient monitoring, and mHealth. Such services enable healthcare professionals to provide effective and accurate consultations to many patients remotely. Furthermore, the service also helps healthcare professionals to attend administrative meetings, training sessions, and health administration. Rapid technological advances and improved internet services are majorly contributing to the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global telehealth market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global telehealth market.

North America is expected to account for 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the adoption of advanced telehealth technologies, and the presence of prominent vendors are driving market growth in the region. Since the number of healthcare professionals adapting to the technology is increasing, regional vendors are providing a range of solutions to meet the demand. Governments in the region launch programs for programs involving telehealth solutions. For instance, in April 2021 , New Jersey governing boards for occupational therapy, respiratory care, counseling, and dentistry planned to consider a bill to broaden reimbursement for covered services offered through telehealth and introduce new flexibilities, such as reimbursement parity, distance, and location requirements.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Telehealth Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

An emerging telehealth market trend is the technological advances in healthcare. Healthcare professionals use tools such as mobile health (mHealth), AI, machine learning, and IoT to provide high-quality, remote patient care.

Furthermore, mHealth allows healthcare providers to monitor patients and communicate with them easily. It is a popular approach and research institutes develop advanced mHealth technology, such as a sensor-embedded toilet seat for monitoring congestive heart failure patients. Hence, such trends influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Privacy and data security concerns are prominent challenges to the growth of the telehealth market during the forecast period. Telehealth is an effective alternative to traditional healthcare delivery methods. Furthermore, technological advancements have widened the scope for better healthcare services for patients. However, the collection and aggregation of data such as patient health details, clinical information, and others are integral and an important part of providing patient care with telehealth technology.

Also, routine data is shared with medical professionals from patients' medical devices or mobile applications for routine monitoring of his/her health. However, unauthorized access to medical data, data theft, data breaches, hacking by unauthorized people or data hackers, and the loss of data during the transmission of patient data on cloud-based networks. This poses a great threat to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Telehealth Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the telehealth market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the telehealth market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the telehealth market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of telehealth market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The global behavioral health software market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,071.61 million growing at a CAGR of 13.5% between 2022 and 2027. This market research report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and support services), end-user (providers, payers, and patients), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of EHRs is notably driving market growth.

The mental health apps market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 946.8 million. This mental health apps market report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (iOS and android), type (monthly subscription and yearly subscription), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing prevalence of mental health disorders is the key factor driving the growth of the global mental health application market.

Telehealth Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 170.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 28.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., American Well Corp., Appello Careline Ltd., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dictum Health Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Evernorth Health Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Included Health Inc., Iris Telehealth, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medvivo Group Ltd., Resideo Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Teladoc Health Inc., Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., and GlobalMed Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027













