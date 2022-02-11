Telehealth Market size to grow by USD 109.98 billion| Increasing Cases of Chronic Diseases as Key Driver | Technavio

Vendor Insights

The telehealth market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as the introduction of low-cost plans and partnerships with other key players to compete in the market. Market vendors are focusing on the growth aspects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Companies are launching innovative products to beat the cutthroat competition. They are also deploying cutting edge technologies to stay up in the game during the forecast period.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

American Well Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Doctor On Demand Inc.

Enghouse Systems Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

MDLIVE Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Teladoc Health Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America was the largest revenue-generating regional segment of telehealth market in 2020. The regional growth is mainly attributed to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), adoption of advanced technologies in telehealth, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of many prominent vendors. In addition, the demand for reducing the overall healthcare cost is increasing the adoption of telehealth technology by healthcare providers and patients, thereby boosting the growth of the telehealth market in North America.

Europe, on the other hand, accounted for the fastest growing regional segment of telehealth market. The year-on-year growth during this period will vary between 25.73% and 35.62% for Europe. The telehealth market in Europe will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to various factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing technological advancements, rising healthcare expenditure, and the presence of prominent vendors in the region. The region is likely to contribute to 34% of the total telehealth market growth contribution during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The telehealth market is segmented by product into services and solutions. Telehealth includes a wide array of remote healthcare services. In addition to clinical services, telehealth services also provide non-clinical services such as administrative meetings, training of healthcare providers, patient education, and medical education, and public health and health administration. Prominent vendors offer various telehealth services. For instance, Iris Telehealth offers telepsychiatry services that help in providing quality psychiatric care in hospital settings.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Increasing cases of chronic diseases is one of the key drivers influencing the market positively during the forecast period. The growing incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, Alzheimer's disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPDs), and diabetes are fueling the demand for telehealth services and solutions. In addition, the use of telehealth helps in the effective management of chronic diseases and helps patients consult medical professionals in time by using mobile devices, live videos, and other smart digital tools. It enables cost-effective patient management by minimizing hospitalizations and frequent visits to hospitals and clinics, in turn, driving the telehealth market growth.

However, privacy and data concerns are crucial factors impeding the market growth. The collection and aggregation of data such as patients' health details, clinical information, and others are integral and an important part of providing patient care with telehealth technology. Maintaining security and confidentiality is an integral part of the telehealth ecosystem to build trust among healthcare providers and patients. Unauthorized access of medical data, data theft, data breaches and hacking by unauthorized people or data hackers, and the loss of data during the transmission of patient data on cloud-based networks in telehealth are major threats that are expected to hamper the uptake of telehealth services to a certain extent.

Telehealth Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 30.44% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 109.98 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 23.87 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Well Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Doctor On Demand Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, MDLIVE Inc., Medtronic Plc, and Teladoc Health Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

