Telehealth Market to Cross US$ 266.8 Bn by 2026; Recent Technological Advancements in Healthcare Equipment to Provide Impetus, Says Fortune Business Insights
Key Companies Covered in the Telehealth Market Research Report are American Well, Teladoc Health, Doctor On Demand, GlobalMed, Dictum Health, Inc., LLC, InTouch Technologies, Inc., MDLIVE Inc., Encounter Telehealth, HelloMD, and SnapMD, Inc.
Aug 01, 2019, 09:00 ET
PUNE, India, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Telehealth Market is likely to expand considerably with impetus from the ability of telehealth to serve the rural population. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Telehealth Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 49.8 Bn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 266.8 Bn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 23.4%.
The ability of telehealth to access and manage healthcare services has led to their rising uptake across the world. Telehealth is used to enhance healthcare services as well as increase feasibility within the healthcare services. Recent technological advancements in telehealth services have created huge potential for growth of the global Telehealth Market for the forthcoming years. The ability of telehealth services and products to reach out to rural areas and people who cannot access healthcare facilities has created a huge demand across the world. Resulting from such exceptional benefits for telehealth products, investors have identified this market as a gem and have identified several growth opportunities for the Telehealth Market companies around the world. Additionally, applications of telehealth in improving coordination and communication among the healthcare team will contribute to the increasing demand for telehealth products across the world.
Technological Advancements to Fuel Demand for Telehealth Services
The technological advancements in telehealth products and services have fuelled the demand for telehealth services across the world. The advent of user-friendly systems has contributed to a high demand, which in turn has led to an increase in the global Telehealth Market value in recent years. In 2019, InTouch announced the launch of a fully integrated end-to-end virtual platform aimed at providing enhanced patient care solutions. 'Solo' was a flexible platform integrated with services such as enhanced emergency care solutions, direct-to-patient, and direct-to-customer, which in turn will contribute to the growth of the global Telehealth Market in the coming years.
Company Collaborations Are Proving Chief Growth Drivers
Due to the increasing demand, Telehealth Market companies are adopting collaborative strategies with the aim of expanding business on a global scale. Furthermore, leading companies in the telehealth industry are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to gain competitive strength. Companies are trying to incorporate modern industrial concepts with a view to gain more end users. Fortune Business Insights expects market collaborations will help companies generate substantial Telehealth Market revenue. In April 2018, American Well acquired Avizia Limited with the aim of strengthening its position among the companies in the telehealth industry. American Well's acquisition of Avizia will help the company take a big leap in the Telehealth Market, owing to the exceptional portfolio of telehealth services bolstered by Avizia. The report includes company mergers, similar to American Well's latest acquisition and signifies the impact of such M&As on the global Telehealth Market.
Fortune Business Insights highlights some of the prominent Telehealth Market companies. This report analysis includes market dynamics and competitive landscape. Various key insights provided in the report are the regulatory scenario for key countries, health reimbursement overview, telehealth services overview, new product launches, an overview of countries with telehealth policies, technological advancements, recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions, and others.
Telehealth Market Key Players
- American Well
- GlobalMed
- Teladoc Health, Inc.
- Dictum Health, Inc., LLC
- InTouch Technologies, Inc.
- Doctor On Demand, Inc.
- MDLIVE Inc.
- Encounter Telehealth
- HelloMD
- SnapMD, Inc.
- Other players
Table of Content:
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Overview of Telehealth Services
- Regulatory Scenario - For Key Countries
- Reimbursement Scenario - For Key Countries
- New Product Launch
- Overview of Countries with Telehealth Policies
- Technological Advancements in Telehealth Market
- Startups with their Funding Overview
- Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Global Telehealth Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Products
- Services
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Telemedicine
- Patient Monitoring
- Continuous Medical Education
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Modality
- Store-and-forward (Asynchronous)
- Real-time (Synchronous)
- Remote Patient Monitoring
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Healthcare Facilities
- Homecare
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Competitive Analysis
- Strategic Recommendations
