Telehealth Market to grow at a CAGR of 29.3% between 2022 and 2027, North America is expected to contribute to 34% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The telehealth market size is estimated to grow by USD 170.82 billion during 2022-2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period. North America is expected to contribute to 34% of the market growth during the forecast period. Factors like the adoption of advanced telehealth technologies, and the presence of prominent vendors are driving market growth in the region. As the number of healthcare professionals adapting to the technology is increasing, regional vendors are providing a range of solutions to meet the demand. Governments in the region are also launching programs for programs involving telehealth solutions. For instance, in April 2021, New Jersey governing boards for occupational therapy, respiratory care, counseling, and dentistry planned to consider a bill to broaden reimbursement for covered services offered through telehealth and introduce new flexibilities, such as reimbursement parity, distance, and location requirements. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

The market is fragmented with the presence of various international and domestic vendors. Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., American Well Corp., Appello Careline Ltd., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dictum Health Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Evernorth Health Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Included Health Inc., Iris Telehealth, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medvivo Group Ltd., Resideo Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Teladoc Health Inc., Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., and GlobalMed are among some of the major market participants.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Telehealth Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Services



Solutions

End-user

Healthcare Providers



Payers



Patients

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

The services segment is estimated to be significant for the growth of the global telehealth market. The healthcare services included in this segment include live video conferencing, remote patient monitoring, and mHealth. These services enable healthcare professionals to provide effective and accurate consultations to many patients remotely. This service also helps healthcare professionals to attend administrative meetings, training sessions, and health administration. Rapid technological advances and improved internet services are majorly contributing to the growth of the segment.

Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Telehealth Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist telehealth market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the telehealth market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the telehealth market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the telehealth market, vendors

The teleradiology market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.52% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2804.51 million. The increasing prevalence of diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population is the key factor driving the global teleradiology market growth.

The telerehabilitation systems market size is expected to increase by USD 472.72 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.74%. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving the global telerehabilitation systems market growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-User

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

