Telehealth Market to grow by USD 170.82 billion from 2022 to 2027; The growing incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The telehealth market size is set to grow by USD 170.82 billion between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 29.3%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Product, End-user, and Geography. The market share growth by the services segment will be significant for the growth of the global telehealth market during the forecast period. The segment includes live video conferencing, remote patient monitoring, and mHealth. Such services enable healthcare professionals to provide effective and accurate consultations to many patients remotely. Additionally, the service also helps healthcare professionals to attend administrative meetings, training sessions, and health administration. Hence, rapid technological advances and improved internet services are majorly contributing to the growth of the segment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Telehealth Market 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

Telehealth Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Services



Solutions

End-user

Healthcare Providers



Payers



Patients

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Telehealth Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the telehealth market include Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., American Well Corp., Appello Careline Ltd., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dictum Health Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Evernorth Health Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Included Health Inc., Iris Telehealth, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medvivo Group Ltd., Resideo Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Teladoc Health Inc., Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., and GlobalMed. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the telehealth market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Company Offerings

American Well Corp. - The company offers solutions for telehealth where the products are designed to be simple and intuitive and leverage a single meeting place for virtual care.

The company offers solutions for telehealth where the products are designed to be simple and intuitive and leverage a single meeting place for virtual care. Appello Careline Ltd. - The company offers solutions for telehealth which helps to engage virtually with patients, assess their needs and direct them towards treatment and care.

The company offers solutions for telehealth which helps to engage virtually with patients, assess their needs and direct them towards treatment and care. Cerner Corp. - The company offers solutions for telehealth where clinicians are able to engage with patients at every major touchpoint of their healthcare journey.

Telehealth Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

The growing incidences and prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, Alzheimer's disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPDs), and diabetes predominately drive the growth of the telehealth market. Some of the reasons that play a major role in increasing the incidence of chronic diseases include factors such as the adoption of sedentary lifestyles, physiological changes in the body, and unhealthy diets.

Furthermore, the use of telehealth helps in the effective management of chronic diseases and helps patients consult medical professionals in time using mobile devices, live videos, and other smart digital tools. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

An emerging telehealth market trend is the technological advances in healthcare. Healthcare professionals use tools such as mobile health (mHealth), AI, machine learning, and IoT to provide high-quality, remote patient care.

Furthermore, mHealth allows healthcare providers to monitor patients and communicate with them easily, which is a popular approach. Also, research institutes develop advanced mHealth technology, such as a sensor-embedded toilet seat for monitoring congestive heart failure patients. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Privacy and data security concerns are prominent challenges to the growth of the telehealth market during the forecast period. Telehealth is an effective alternative to traditional healthcare delivery methods but the collection and aggregation of data. This includes patient health details, clinical information, and others are integral and an important part of providing patient care with telehealth technology.

Also, routine data is shared with medical professionals from patients' medical devices or mobile applications for routine monitoring of his/her health. This poses a great threat to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Telehealth Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist telehealth market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the telehealth market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the telehealth market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of telehealth market vendors

Telehealth Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 29.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 170.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 28.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, UK, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., American Well Corp., Appello Careline Ltd., Cerner Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dictum Health Inc., Enghouse Systems Ltd., Evernorth Health Inc., General Electric Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Included Health Inc., Iris Telehealth, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medvivo Group Ltd., Resideo Technologies Inc., Siemens AG, Teladoc Health Inc., Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd., and GlobalMed Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

