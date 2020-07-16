Telehealth Market Worth $71.44 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 16.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research

This report provides detailed analysis of the growth trends among each of the segments as well as accurate forecasts in terms of the value and volume.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=2123

Browse in-depth TOC on "Telehealth Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Telehealth Market Overview

The prevalence of chronic diseases and the cost-benefits of telehealth is the primary factor driving market growth. It has been calculated that, in 2001, chronic diseases contributed approximately 60% of the 56.5 million total reported deaths in the world. There has reduced cost savings in telehealth since telehealth has reduced the count of bed day of care by 25% and the number of hospital admissions by 19%. It means there is an increase in quality care and patient satisfaction. The rise in population and the increased demand to extend healthcare access is expected to cause a surge in market growth. Telehealth can bring a change in the archetype of care. The advent of technological developments is anticipated to drive the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kyocera had developed wearables for remote rehabilitation monitoring for the patients while closely monitoring the vital signs. The awareness of telehealth among the consumers and the role of government to provide ubiquitous access to telemedicine among the remote areas is expected to improve the market economy. India's digital health policy supports the use of digital apparatus for improving the system compliance of the healthcare system and lays a significant focus on the use of telemedicine services, especially in the Health and Wellness Centers. The major players in the market are KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS, MEDTRONIC, GE HEALTHCARE, CERNER CORPORATION, SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG, CISCO SYSTEMS, ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION, IRON BOW TECHNOLOGIES, AMERICAN WELL, and TELADOC HEALTH.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Telehealth Market on the basis of Component, Application, End-User and Geography.

Telehealth Market by Component

Software and Services



Hardware

Telehealth Market by Application

Teleradiology



Teleconsultation



Tele-ICU



Telestroke



Telepsychiatry



Teledermatology

Telehealth Market by End-User

Providers



Payers



Patients



Others

Telehealth Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Audiological Devices Market by Product (Hearing Aids, BAHA/BAHS, Cochlear Implants, Diagnostic Devices), by Technology (Analog Audiology Devices, Digital Audiology Devices), by Sales Channel (E-Commerce Market, Retail Sales Market), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Doppler Ultrasound Systems Market by Product (Handheld Doppler Ultrasound Systems, Trolley based Doppler Ultrasound Systems), by Applications (Obstetrician-gynecologist, Cardiology, Radiology), by End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory Settings), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Surgical Navigation System Market by Application Type (ENT, Orthopedic, Neurology, Dental), by Technology (Electromagnetic, Optical), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market by Product (Brain-computer Interface, Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Stimulators, Wearable Devices), by Application (Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Stroke, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson's Disease, Cerebral Palsy), Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (203)-411-9686

APAC: +91 (902)-863-5784

US Toll Free: 1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Verified Market Research