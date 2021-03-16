Telehealth Options For 2021 Spring Allergies

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring allergies affect about 60 million Americans, and pollen season is only growing longer with each year. With home isolation and regular quarantining being the moda operandi of the COVID-19 Pandemic, dozens of companies have created telehealth and prescription delivery solutions to help people get the treatment they need from home.

ReliefSeeker has completed its annual review of the therapies, treatments, and tests offered by the best Telehealth companies in the US that have set out to make affordable allergy treatments more accessible.

What Causes Spring Allergies?

Allergy season can start as early as February in the U.S. South and last throughout the year (allergies often start later in the North and end in late-fall/early-winter).

The most common spring allergies include:



Tree pollen

Allergic rhinitis (hay fever)

Ragweed

Grass pollen

Weed pollen

Treatments for Spring Allergies

Currently, the telehealth industry offers three different levels of treatment for spring allergies : over-the-counter (OTC) medications, personalized prescriptions, and immunotherapy.

Personalized Prescription Medication for Allergies

Personalized prescription medication is one of the most effective ways to treat spring allergies. Most allergies aren't treated correctly through OTC allergy medications, as consumers often don't take the correct dosage and don't start taking medication early enough for it to work properly.

Doctors at telehealth allergy companies like Picnic diagnose and treat seasonal allergies via online platforms; patients simply fill out a form online, and a licensed doctor or allergist will provide consultation via email or message.

Generic prescription oral antihistamines, nasal sprays, and eye drops are delivered right to the patient's home.

OTC Allergy Medication

With OTC allergy medication, no prescription is needed. Most OTC allergy medications are sold through big-box retailers and online pharmacies. Patients can simply choose their dosage and get medications delivered right to their door.

The only downsides to OTC allergy medications are that misdiagnosis is common, patients often don't start taking meds until symptoms arise in the spring, when it might be too late, and dosages are one-size-fits-all.

Immunotherapy

Immunotherapy is a type of allergy treatment that introduces small amounts of allergens into the body, making the body immune to future attacks.

Allergy shots have been around for decades, but now patients can also opt for oral immunotherapy, too.

The largest downside to immunotherapy is the time and cost associated with it. It may take up to five years for treatment to work, and the total cost (between $1,000 and $5,000) isn't often covered by health insurance.

Testing For Allergies From Home

Not sure what's causing your uncomfortable symptoms like an itchy throat, watery eyes, and sneezing? You can receive an at-home test for seasonal allergies. Companies like EverlyWell provide at-home allergy testing. You order a test kit online, it's rapidly shipped to your home with clear instructions and a return label. They process your sample in a lab & give you results in a few days.

Virtual Visit With An Online Doctor To Assess Your Allergies

If an at-home self-test isn't right for you, you can consider scheduling a virtual visit with an online doctor to help manage the 2021 Allergy Season. After analyzing the online doctor industry, we've established two main options for people to consider before choosing a telehealth platform.

Online Doctor Membership

Paying as little as $8 per month at companies K Health , you can get 24/7 access to a medical professional through a convenient app on your phone as well as book time for a virtual visit to discuss your allergy treatment options. If you don't want a membership, with unlimited access, we recommend exploring online doctors that allow you to book single sessions.

Single Virtual Visit

For as little as $39 per visit (or your copay), you can schedule a virtual visit with a medical professional at companies like Hims , Hers , and Health Sapiens . Hims & Hers cover the following key symptoms regularly:

Seasonal allergies

Hay fever

Itchy eyes

Sinus congestion

Industry analysis provided by ReliefSeeker.com.

