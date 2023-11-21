Telehealth Pioneer MyTelemedicine deploys Enhanced Electronic Medical Records into Its White-Label Telehealth Platform

MCKINNEY, Texas, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyTelemedicine (MTM), the leader in fully customizable, HIPAA-compliant white-label telehealth technology, announces the addition of a cutting-edge, advanced Electronic Medical Record (EMR) feature into its award-winning telehealth platform.

White-label Telehealth Platform Custom Configurable Telehealth Workflows

With the telehealth market expected to surpass $455 Billion by 2030, this powerful update helps digital healthcare companies shift from episodic interactions to a comprehensive continuous patient care model, empowering providers to broaden their scope of care. MTM's robust, custom, white-label telehealth platform further enhances its capability to tackle daily health challenges, including behavioral health, primary care, weight management and gender-specific health issues.

"The addition of enhanced EMR capabilities to our ecosystem will streamline patient care management, eliminating the need for providers to navigate multiple applications, which significantly improves efficiency," said Rey Colón, CEO of MyTelemedicine. "MTM's commitment to improving and enhancing the provider and patient experience reflects our ongoing role as a leader in the telehealth industry."

As the telehealth landscape continues to shift toward specialized care models, the demand for customizable telehealth solutions continues to increase. MyTelemedicine's Telehealth platform offers the flexibility, adaptability, and specialization required to meet the unique challenges and opportunities presented by different medical specialties on a national scale.

MTM's fully configurable white-label solution includes:

Asynchronous and synchronous capabilities via phone, video and chat.

Electronic Medical Records

Customizable patient intake workflow

The ability to configure and manage multiple care teams

Scheduling and calendar integration

Extensive analytics and reporting

Lab and Pharmacy Integrations

API first approach for interoperability and integration

Payment and merchant processing engine

The full-stack API-first Telehealth technology is deployed on a robust, secure, and scalable cloud framework, ensuring seamless integration across diverse systems for your business.

"We're not just meeting current standards," Colón adds. "We're setting the standard in best-in-class virtual care technology, allowing providers to enter and expand their patient coverage area efficiently."

The new EMR API stack is available immediately for custom and standard solutions. To learn more about our customized Telehealth technology please visit www.mytelemedicine.com to contact a member of our sales team.

About MyTelemedicine

MyTelemedicine is an award-winning Telehealth provider that enables third parties to integrate and offer customized white-label telehealth services. More than five million members have used the MyTelemedicine platform through its brands, such as Lyric Health, Access a Doctor and GoLexi Pet Telehealth. The company was recognized by J.D. Power in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as a top telehealth service provider and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list in 2020 and 2021 as one of the fastest-growing companies in America. For more information, please visit www.mytelemedicine.com.

Media Contact:

April Leonard

800.611.5601

368967@email4pr.com

SOURCE MyTelemedicine, Inc