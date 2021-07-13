Telehealth Provider MyTelemedicine Is Giving the Gift of Health

MCKINNEY, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MyTelemedicine, a national leader in virtual health care, is giving back to those who need it most. The pioneering telehealth provider has partnered with Giving Health Inc., a Georgia-based non-profit, to provide low-income Atlanta residents with 24/7 access to licensed physicians and behavioral health counselors at no cost. With a generous donation of 1000 telehealth memberships, MyTelemedicine paves the way for Giving Health to expand its reach nationwide and remove the barriers that hinder access to quality health care for the working poor.

"Our partnership with Giving Health allows MyTelemedicine to help residents in underserved communities in Georgia," says Rey Colon, CEO of MyTelemedicine. "We are committed to helping ensure that low-income residents can receive a diagnosis and treatment plan for common health issues or speak with a licensed counselor when they need it." By providing virtual consultations, Giving Health can serve patients who do not have health insurance, do not use their health insurance because of high deductibles, or have barriers to accessing in-person services, due to a lack of transportation or a restrictive work schedule.

In addition to donating telehealth memberships for both medical care and mental health counseling, MyTelemedicine also is providing access to its Zeally Virtual Care platform to Giving Health and a community health worker program. Zeally lets medical practitioners offer virtual consultations by phone or video call through a secure HIPAA-compliant and encrypted patient portal.

Giving Health Inc. is a Georgia-based 501(c)3 nonprofit established in 2019. Its mission is to improve health care access for the state's low-income uninsured residents through the delivery of no-cost telemedicine services, which are made possible by generous donations from private individuals and corporate sponsors.

Giving Health plans to expand its services to other states this year, and is studying options to offer treatment to patients living with chronic disease, as it continues its fundraising efforts. A tax-deductible donation of just $12.50 per month or $150 a year enables a family of up to 8 members to have unlimited access to telehealth services for 12 months. Donations can be made at www.GivingHealth.org.

"We couldn't be where we are today without the considerable assistance of our community partners and MyTelemedicine. We are breaking new ground together as we strive to reshape how health care can be accessed in underserved communities," says Giving Health Executive Director Michael Giglio. MyTelemedicine sees community partnerships as a valuable tool to adapt virtual health care solutions directly to the needs of the end user. Our unique partnership with MyTelemedicine and local safety net clinics is making a real difference removing longstanding barriers to accessing care for the neediest in our communities. MyTelemedicine is at the forefront of improving health outcomes and transforming access to quality medical care for individuals and families in Georgia and beyond.



About Giving Health:

Giving Health Inc. is a Georgia based 501(c)3 Nonprofit corporation established in 2019. Its mission is to develop innovative technologies and strategies to provide free access to quality health care to underserved individuals and families in need throughout the United States. Collaborations with charitable clinics, community health workers, food pantries, and other non-profits are supported by a suite of patient outreach, enrollment, and portal activation services that improve access to care without increasing operating costs or workforce demands on Giving Health's partners. For more information about Giving Health, visit www.GivingHealth.org.



About MyTelemedicine

MyTelemedicine is a virtual health platform, powering access to modern remote healthcare technologies through brands like Access a Doctor, Zeally Health and GoLexi. Through its clinically driven solutions, cutting edge technologies & extensive API suite, healthcare providers can manage their patients virtually for common acute illnesses, specialty care & chronic conditions. MyTelemedicine's flagship brand Access a Doctor currently services over 3 million members nationwide, with access to physicians for virtual primary care and Mental health and wellness. For more information, please visit www.mytelemedicine.com.



