Telehealth Service Provider Summit Merged into PATH

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a joint announcement today, the leaders of PATH and the Telemedicine and Telehealth Service Provider Summit (SPS) have agreed to have SPS formally incorporated into PATH. The agreement brings to PATH a highly rated and expanding conference that further advances telehealth partnerships.

"The Arizona Telemedicine Program is pleased to be passing the baton for our national 'Service Provider Summit' to the meeting of the Partnership for Artificial Intelligence, Telemedicine, and Robotics in Healthcare (PATH). PATH is tapping into the convergence of new and established technologies that will be transformational in the healthcare industry by 2030. By then over 50 per cent of all medical imaging (pathology, radiology, medical images taken with smart phones, etc.) will be diagnosed by AI-enabled robots. They are the "imaging service providers of the future." Weinstein adds, "Jon Linkous, the PATH CEO has an extraordinary track record in identifying innovative healthcare technologies early on in the pipeline. He then creates new organizations to speed up their adoption. PATH looks like a home run to me."

"I am very excited about this development," said Jonathan Linkous, CEO of PATH. "Incorporating the incredible success of SPS with PATH gives a great boost to our efforts to transform healthcare. Dr. Weinstein is a visionary and pioneer in the fields of pathology and telemedicine, having served as Past President of 6 professional organizations and President Emeritus of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA). We share the vision that the confluence of telemedicine, AI and other innovations is fundamental to solving the difficulties facing healthcare today."

PATH, www.pathhealth.com, is a forward focused alliance of stakeholders working together to improve care and build efficiencies through the use of AI, telemedicine, and robotics. PATH was created through a partnership between Jonathan Linkous, former CEO of ATA and Mary Ann Liebert, owner and President of Mary Ann Liebert Inc., a ground-breaking and highly regarded publisher of peer-reviewed medical journals, books, and trade publications. PATH's member/partners include providers, health systems, academics and technology companies. Its mission is to promote the use and convergence of 21st Century technologies within the worldwide ecosystem of medicine. PATH's official peer-reviewed publication is the Healthcare Transformation Journal. PATH's Annual Summit will take place December 18-20 in Washington, DC. More information at www.path2019.com.

