TeleHealth Solution Announces CEO Transition and New Executive Appointments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleHealth Solution, a patient and outcomes centered telemedicine solution that delivers expert medical care in the post-acute care setting, announced several management changes in addition to the appointment of three new Senior Executives to their Leadership Team. These appointments will allow the current Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Waseem Ghannam, to transition to the role of President where he will provide leadership to the management, engineering, product and go-to-market organization while overseeing the execution of strategies for achieving the company's long and short-term goals. Dr. Ghannam will remain on the board of directors for the company.

"Dr. Ghannam has built an incredible business and we are thankful to be partnered with him," said James Outland, Managing Partner at New Capital Partners and Chairman of TeleHealth Solution's Board of Directors. "While telehealth has been unexpectedly thrust into mainstream medical care due to the global pandemic, Dr. Ghannam was well ahead of this and laid the foundation needed to scale at rapid pace. We're grateful for his expertise and look forward to him being in a role that will continue to be impactful for TeleHealth Solution."

TeleHealth Solution is pleased to announce the appointment of three Senior Executives to their Leadership Team.

Bob Crutchfield joins TeleHealth Solution as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In this role, Crutchfield will lead the overall operations and management of the company's resources as it grows rapidly to meet the demand for telehealth. Crutchfield is a seasoned executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience in healthcare services, IT and medical devices. Crutchfield is also Executive Chairman of Hotspot Ventures LLC and previously served as Executive Chairman of TeleHealth Solution.





Jen Crawford joins TeleHealth Solution as General Counsel. In this role, she will provide legal advice to the management team and guidance on internal governance as well as regulatory compliance. Crawford comes to TeleHealth Solution from Medici, a telemedicine company, and has more than 12 years of experience advising healthcare companies on regulatory compliance, commercial contracts, litigation, and corporate governance, as well as mergers and acquisitions.





Bill Giles joins TeleHealth Solution as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Giles will be responsible for managing the company's finance team, optimizing cash flow and conducting financial planning, as well are reporting financial data to investors, the media and regulators. Giles comes to TeleHealth Solution from Teladoc, a national healthcare company.

"I am thrilled to welcome Bob, Jen and Bill to the Leadership Team. All three of them bring a wealth of knowledge and unique experience, and I'm excited to work with them to propel TeleHealth Solution even further forward," said Dr. Ghannam.

These management changes put TeleHealth Solution in a position to grow and meet the increasing demand for its services, as telehealth adoption continues to rise driven both the necessity of the pandemic and the preferences of healthcare consumers.

About TeleHealth Solution

TeleHealth Solution is a patient and outcomes centered approach to TeleMedicine. The company's mission is to deliver expert medical care in the post-acute care setting, while eliminating unnecessary spending of healthcare dollars. TeleHealth Solution's goal is to improve the quality and outcomes of on-site care in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF), Assisted Living Facilities (ALF), Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC), & Hospitals.

