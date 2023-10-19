Telehealth Start Up for Women's Healthcare

News provided by

Glenn Gaunt MD

19 Oct, 2023, 20:41 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Gaunt MD, a telehealth startup, is excited to announce its official launch, offering an option other than traditional healthcare by providing accessible and convenient healthcare services to patients from the comfort of their homes.

Dr. Gaunt offers specialty services that focus on postmenopausal symptoms, weight loss management, medication supervision, monitoring of chronic conditions, and general women's health issues. This is accomplished by virtual consultations that make him easily accessible for about the cost of a cup of coffee daily. Secure video calls allow patients to connect with a board-certified medical doctor without traveling, ensuring timely and efficient healthcare services.

Key Features:

  • Professional Expertise: Thirty years of experience in biomedical science as a researcher, surgeon, clinician, author, professor, and mentor to trained doctors ensure that the patient receives top-notch medical care.
  • Convenient Access: Patients can schedule appointments conveniently, eliminating the need to invest hours in a traditional healthcare setting. Patients avoid the stress of driving to a clinic, finding a parking spot, waiting in a waiting room, and waiting in an exam room for an appointment that can be canceled if they are delayed in traffic and arrive too late. The idea was born through a desire to help women navigate the complexities of obtaining health care in this increasingly busy world.
  • Secure and Private: Patient confidentiality and privacy is the highest priority, employing all measures to protect sensitive information. The service is fully compliant with Federal protections under HIPPA Privacy Rules.
  • User-Friendly Platform: Both the website and mobile interfaces of the Glenn Gaunt MD platform make it easy for patients to navigate and access the services they need. A primary goal is to deliver women's health care with a personal touch and individual attention.

Dr. Gaunt, founder and CEO, says, "We are proud to participate in this evolving era of healthcare. Patients have the freedom to connect with me and our team barriers. Our mission is to improve lives by providing convenient, high-quality, personalized healthcare services. We believe everyone deserves accessible healthcare, and our telehealth platform makes this vision a reality."

Dr. Gaunt points out that the United States is the highest-spending country worldwide regarding health care. However, quality measures and access to care rank the US in last place compared to the top seven industrialized countries.

The situation is complex, but critics argue that explosive growth in health care administration is a major factor in high cost and inefficiency. Dr. Gaunt states, "Today, there are ten administrators for every physician in the United States. That seems upside down. We have an overcomplicated system, affecting patients with increasing layers of bureaucracy each year that goes by. We deserve better. We want to bring back the patient-physician relationship."

To learn more about Glenn Gaunt MD and its services, please visit glenngauntmd.com.

Glenn Gaunt MD is a forward-thinking telehealth startup committed to enhancing the healthcare experience for women. By leveraging technology and a dedicated team of professionals, they deliver convenient, secure, and high-quality healthcare.

Contact:
Glenn Gaunt MD
***@glenngauntmd.com
507-618-6406

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12990003

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Glenn Gaunt MD

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.