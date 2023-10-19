Telehealth Start Up for Women's Healthcare

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenn Gaunt MD, a telehealth startup, is excited to announce its official launch, offering an option other than traditional healthcare by providing accessible and convenient healthcare services to patients from the comfort of their homes.

Dr. Gaunt offers specialty services that focus on postmenopausal symptoms, weight loss management, medication supervision, monitoring of chronic conditions, and general women's health issues. This is accomplished by virtual consultations that make him easily accessible for about the cost of a cup of coffee daily. Secure video calls allow patients to connect with a board-certified medical doctor without traveling, ensuring timely and efficient healthcare services.

Key Features:

Professional Expertise: Thirty years of experience in biomedical science as a researcher, surgeon, clinician, author, professor, and mentor to trained doctors ensure that the patient receives top-notch medical care.

Convenient Access: Patients can schedule appointments conveniently, eliminating the need to invest hours in a traditional healthcare setting. Patients avoid the stress of driving to a clinic, finding a parking spot, waiting in a waiting room, and waiting in an exam room for an appointment that can be canceled if they are delayed in traffic and arrive too late. The idea was born through a desire to help women navigate the complexities of obtaining health care in this increasingly busy world.

Secure and Private: Patient confidentiality and privacy is the highest priority, employing all measures to protect sensitive information. The service is fully compliant with Federal protections under HIPPA Privacy Rules.

User-Friendly Platform: Both the website and mobile interfaces of the Glenn Gaunt MD platform make it easy for patients to navigate and access the services they need. A primary goal is to deliver women's health care with a personal touch and individual attention.

Dr. Gaunt, founder and CEO, says, "We are proud to participate in this evolving era of healthcare. Patients have the freedom to connect with me and our team barriers. Our mission is to improve lives by providing convenient, high-quality, personalized healthcare services. We believe everyone deserves accessible healthcare, and our telehealth platform makes this vision a reality."

Dr. Gaunt points out that the United States is the highest-spending country worldwide regarding health care. However, quality measures and access to care rank the US in last place compared to the top seven industrialized countries.

The situation is complex, but critics argue that explosive growth in health care administration is a major factor in high cost and inefficiency. Dr. Gaunt states, "Today, there are ten administrators for every physician in the United States. That seems upside down. We have an overcomplicated system, affecting patients with increasing layers of bureaucracy each year that goes by. We deserve better. We want to bring back the patient-physician relationship."

To learn more about Glenn Gaunt MD and its services, please visit glenngauntmd.com.

Glenn Gaunt MD is a forward-thinking telehealth startup committed to enhancing the healthcare experience for women. By leveraging technology and a dedicated team of professionals, they deliver convenient, secure, and high-quality healthcare.

