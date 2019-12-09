Telehealth Technology Brings Santa and the Magic of the North Pole to Shriners Hospitals for Children this Holiday Season
NTT Ltd. will bring cyber visits with Saint Nick to patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children and their families in Philadelphia; Montreal; Shreveport, LA and Boston.
Dec 09, 2019, 08:07 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NTT Ltd., a world-leading global technology services provider, and Shriners Hospitals for Children will bring virtual visits with Santa Claus to young patients and their families across four Shriners Hospital locations on Dec. 10 and 11.
Instead of travelling by reindeer and sleigh, this year Santa and his workshop will be carried to each location via the same telehealth technology used to connect medical professionals with patients that live far away or are unable to visit in person.
Large screens, high-definition video cameras and holiday-themed rooms, complete with decked halls and boughs of holly, will allow each child to interact with Santa in real time.
"Every child should be able to receive the help they need from a trained medical professional, and have the chance to visit Santa during the holidays," said Mitchell Hershkowitz, Vice President and General Manager, Intelligent Workplace for NTT Ltd. "Telehealth services can help bring both the magic of the holidays and modern medicine to people who may not otherwise be able to experience either."
Decorations will transform each hospital location into a winter wonderland, and each child will receive a special gift bag from Santa. Volunteers from NTT Ltd. and Shriners Hospital will help Santa create a memorable experience for everyone involved.
"Thanks to the ever-evolving and innovative nature of technology, we are able to provide the very best care to our patients," said Phillip Grady, Vice President of Hospital Operations at Shriners Hospitals for Children. "The technology powered by NTT Ltd. demonstrates that geographical distance no longer needs to be a boundary to world-class care."
More than 100 children are expected to enjoy a virtual visit from Santa this year. The event will be held on Dec. 10 in Philadelphia and Montreal, and Dec. 11 in Shreveport and Boston:
- Philadelphia – Tues., Dec. 10, 2019 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm EST
- Montreal – Tues., Dec. 10, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm EST
- Shreveport, LA – Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm EST
- Boston – Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm EST
About NTT Ltd.
NTT Ltd. is a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data, and NTT Security. We partner with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital, and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace, and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.
Visit us at our new website: www.hello.global.ntt
About Shriners Hospitals for Children
Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our 22 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico provide advanced care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate. Learn more at ShrinersHospitalsforChildren.org
