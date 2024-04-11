Telehouse launches new subsidiary to power Canadian digital innovation and growth

Global data centre leader expands into the Canadian market after acquiring three data centres in Toronto

TORONTO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Telehouse, a leading global colocation data centre service provider, announced the launch of Telehouse Canada, bringing Canadian businesses the improved IT infrastructure and connectivity services needed to power Canadian growth and innovation.

As Canadian organizations across all industries continue to invest in digital transformation and scale through advanced technologies like AI and Cloud Services, Telehouse Canada will meet the growing demand for highly resilient colocation services, digital connectivity and the enablement of High-Performance Computing.

"Canada is known around the world for its technology leadership, including advanced AI research, top-tier talent and the growth of innovative companies. Expanding Telehouse's data centre services in Canada is an opportunity for us to help build on that momentum," said Satoshi Adachi, President and CEO of KDDI Canada. "Our data centres will make it easier and faster for Canadian businesses to modernize, scale their IT environments and engage in the digital economy."

Today's announcement comes after Telehouse, together with parent company and Japanese telecommunications leader, KDDI, signed an agreement to acquire three Toronto data centres in June 2023. When fully operational, the new carrier-neutral data centres will provide more than 30MW of IT load.

"Today's expansion marks an important milestone, but it's only the beginning of our investment in and commitment to Canada," said Adachi. "We will be leveraging more than 30 years of data centre services experience to drive growth for Canadian businesses and help Canada maintain its competitive edge in an increasingly interconnected world."

KDDI has been steadily expanding Telehouse's presence into new international markets since establishing the first Telehouse data centre in New York in 1989. With the launch of Telehouse Canada, Telehouse now operates over 45 data centres across 10+ countries.

About KDDI Corporation

Created in 1953 as an initiative spearheaded by the Japanese government to develop their international network from Japan, KDDI Group has become a leading global telecommunications company, operating in more than 60 cities and 100 locations around the world. KDDI deployed major international infrastructures, including its Global Network, a digitized proprietary network with optic-fibre linking Europe, North America, Asia and Australia. With a customer portfolio of over 50 million subscribers in Japan, KDDI offers mobile phone services, network services and IT solutions to its global customers. For more information visit: https://www.kddi.com/english/

About Telehouse

Telehouse is a leading global data centre service provider under KDDI group, bringing together more than 3,000 business partners including carriers, mobile and content providers, enterprises, cloud providers and financial services companies. Established in 1989, Telehouse provides reliable, secure, and flexible colocation, enabling organizations to accelerate speed to market and create business opportunities through fast, efficient and secure interconnections. For more information visit: https://www.telehouse.ca/

SOURCE Telehouse Canada