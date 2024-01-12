TELEION, A MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS, SELECTED AS BEST PLACE TO WORK FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleion has once again been selected one of Washington's 100 Best Companies to Work For by Seattle Business Magazine. This year's honor includes a ranking of fifth in the mid-sized company category, and the highest ranked company in the Consulting industry.

"We're thrilled to be included in this year's list," said Derek Wang, Managing Partner. "In addition to Teleion's recognition as a Best Place to Work, a recent survey of our clients garnered a Net Promoter Score of 86 – significantly higher than comparable industry averages. Being a great place to work also translates to an exceptional service experience by our customers."

Teleion leadership team and all team members make a commitment to hold one another accountable in providing balance, leadership, mutual respect and ongoing achievement as part of working at Teleion. These commitments along with programs organized by team member-led committees, such as mindful meditation, yoga and other wellness programs, or learning and development programs. Additionally, every Teleion team member has a voice in choosing its benefits annually.

Teleion is a professional services firm comprised of professionals that have implemented, operated and led Operational and IT programs for some of the largest and most well-known companies in the world. Teleion's customers include some of the largest companies in the Puget Sound region and throughout the United States – many with global footprints. Teleion team members bring this deep knowledge to its customers and share their expertise through educating and growing the next generation of technical services professionals.

"Not only has Teleion developed a strong and unique culture; we are also constantly pushing ourselves to develop new capabilities as an organization," said Billy Rex, Security, Risk and Compliance Practice Director. "Throughout 2023, we established and operationalized compliance, policies, standards and governance for Responsible AI. This uniquely positions Teleion to become a leader in AI Compliance and Governance services and is an example of our exciting career growth opportunities."

Teleion's selection for this recognition is based on a survey sponsored by Seattle Business Magazine. All responses are anonymous and based on eight key categories, including Leadership, Culture and Communications, Training and Development and Benefits. This is the third consecutive year Teleion has been selected as part of this elite group of companies throughout Washington State. The first year was in 2020.

Teleion, LLC, a strategic and professional services company, was founded in 2008. Teleion employs 130 team members across three key practices. One of the largest privately held companies in the Puget Sound region, Teleion builds long-term relationships with its customers by bringing value through a commitment to excellence, senior practitioners and a focus on its vertical markets. Teleion's professional services practices include Operations and Digital Marketing, Analytics and Insight, and Security, Risk and Compliance. For more information about Teleion visit www.teleion.com.

SOURCE Teleion