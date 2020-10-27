Teleion, A Minority-Owned Business, Selected As Best Place To Work In Washington State

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle based Teleion has been recognized as one of Washington's 100 Best Places to Work For 2020 by Seattle Business Magazine. The company has been listed as the 20th best place to work in the mid-sized company category.

"We at Teleion value employee engagement above all other capabilities," said Derek Wang, Managing Partner, "Our team members are involved in a variety of employee-led committees to provide guidance and feedback on topics from benefits to culture to learning. Through this valuable input, we are able to ensure we're evolving the organization without leaving our most important audience out."

Teleion is a professional services firm comprised of professionals that have implemented, operated and lead Operational and IT programs for some of the largest and most well-known companies in the world. Teleion's customers include some of the largest companies in the Puget Sound region and throughout the United States – many with global footprints. Teleion team members bring this deep knowledge to its customers and shares this expertise through educating and growing the next generation of technical services professionals.

"Being able to have input on what my benefits are, not just to ensure I have the best options for myself, but also to make sure that there's something for everyone is extremely important to me," said Lindsey Bullene, a Technical Program Manager and member of Teleion's total rewards committee. "I appreciate that Teleion's leadership doesn't just ask for feedback, but they also act on it."

Teleion's selection for this recognition is based on an employee survey sponsored by Seattle Business Magazine. All employee responses are anonymous and based on 10 major categories, including communication, training, rewards and recognition. This is the first time Teleion has been selected as part of this elite group of companies throughout Washington State.

Teleion, LLC, a strategic and professional services company, was founded in 2008. Teleion employs over 100 team members across three key practices. One of the largest privately held companies in the Puget Sound region, Teleion builds long-term relationships with its customers by bringing value through a commitment to excellence, senior practitioners and a focus on its vertical markets. Teleion's professional services practices include Digital Marketing Operations, Analytics and Insight, and Cybersecurity and Compliance. For more information about Teleion visit www.teleion.com.

