Teleios Commodities Provides Start Up Capital for Powervine Energy

Powervine's seasoned management team collectively represents 80 years of energy industry experience, with 40 years in the retail energy space alone. They have built, operated and successfully exited four retail energy companies, and their passion for excellence permeates all aspects of their personal and professional lives. According to Brandon Schwertner, Teleios' founding partner, "The Powervine opportunity is tailor-made for the Teleios platform. Not only does it provide access to the retail markets we consider most compelling, but the knowledge, experience and outstanding professional reputation of the management team is completely consistent with the Teleios investment approach. We are extremely excited about our partnership with Powervine and look forward to contributing to their growth and success."

Bill Kinneary, Powervine's CEO, notes, "Partnering with Teleios presents an outstanding opportunity for our new business. Brandon and his team have a unique and impressive background in the energy space. Along with my partners Stacy Havlicek and Joseph Waldman, I am confident that our experience combined with that of Teleios ensures that we will provide valued products and exceptional services for our customers, excitement and satisfaction for our employees and excellent financial results for the owners."

About Powervine Energy

Powervine is a retail energy business that supplies energy to independent, intelligent homeowners and small business owners looking for consistent price and value. Powervine's electricity, natural gas and energy related products are green by design and much more environmentally friendly than utility products. Markets served include residential dwellings and small business establishments within the states of CT, IL, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, and RI. Primary sales channels are direct mail and internet sales. Powervine customers will get more for every dollar they spend.

About Teleios Commodities

Teleios Commodities is a fully capitalized investment boutique operating at the intersection of utilities and technology with a focus on driving innovation in the energy space. As a team of experts with diverse backgrounds and strong track records of successful business growth and exits, we invest in and provide operational expertise to companies founded upon best-in-class leadership and transparency, enabling information and idea exchange to flow freely across the Teleios ecosystem. Ours is a fully integrated commodity services and solutions platform focused on streamlining the technical and economic application of informed energy and risk management, commodity production and procurement, wholesale and retail market access, end user delivery and technology. An ecosystem is created through service integration, ultimately providing customer cost efficiencies and cutting-edge energy applications.

