Telekom Deutschland selects Compax as technology partner for their "Telco as a Service" platform

VIENNA, Austria, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following an elaborate vendor selection process, Telekom Deutschland has selected Compax as its technology partner to implement the platform based on their comprehensive BSS/OSS solution portfolio. Ranging from online charging and other network components to mobile core integration as well as wholesale and retail BSS functionality, the scope covers all aspects required for a fully enabled go-to-market.

In addition, Compax provides fully managed services, including both platform and business operations support for both MVNOs and retail and wholesale brands.

This was preceded by considerations by Telekom Deutschland regarding the launch of a new "Telco as a Service" (TaaS) offering. With this, the company aims to strategically enhance its infrastructure for collaborations with MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operators). Becoming a Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE), the German telco market leader is introducing a new market entry model, enabling brands to offer connectivity services through their TaaS platform.

"Compax has been working for Deutsche Telekom in various projects for more than 15 years. We are proud of what we have achieved in the process and this new project marks another milestone in our long-term relationship with DT, a true honor and pleasure. The TaaS platform has the potential to transform the market, and we are absolutely dedicated to playing our part," said Leopold Kojeder, CEO of Compax.

Anna Hinken, SVP Mobile Wholesale at Telekom Deutschland added: "At Telekom Deutschland our vision is to become a truly digital telco. Getting the TaaS platform off the ground is a critical piece of the puzzle. We have found the right technology partner in Compax and are certain that we can tap into an exciting growth market for companies looking to provide extended digital services."

About Deutsche Telekom

https://www.telekom.com/konzernprofil

About Compax

CompaxDigital, with its cloud-native BSS/OSS SaaS Platform, is a game changer in the industry. We pride ourselves on providing the most modern and innovative software and the genuine BSS/OSS SaaS experience, as well as taking full responsibility for implementing our solutions and, if needed, running and operating the full BSS/OSS system for our valued customers around the world. Learn more at www.compax.com