Telekom Srbija modernizes customer engagement and AI-driven marketing with SAS

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 and SAS Viya help deliver personalized engagement, and scale AI decisioning initiatives.

CARY, N.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Telekom Srbija, the leading telecommunications provider in Serbia and a major presence in Southeast and Central Europe, is redefining what it means to be a modern telecom operator with the help of SAS, a global leader in data and AI.

Telekom Srbija is using SAS Customer Intelligence 360, SAS Intelligent Decisioning and SAS® Viya® to unify campaign management, deliver personalized customer engagement, support real-time decisioning and scale AI-driven marketing.

Telekom Srbija implemented SAS Customer Intelligence 360, SAS' AI-powered customer engagement platform, to consolidate campaign planning, orchestration and execution into a single solution. Post this Telekom Srbija uses SAS Customer Intelligence 360, SAS Intelligent Decisioning and SAS® Viya® to unify campaign management, deliver personalized customer engagement, support real-time decisioning and scale AI-driven marketing.

While communication, broadband and connectivity remain a priority, Telekom Srbija has moved beyond traditional telecom services to build one of the region's most successful content production engines, creating TV series, films and documentaries – content that is consumed by people in local markets, and globally.

But as Telekom Srbija expanded, so did the complexity of its marketing operations. Multiple teams were running independent campaigns, often resulting in inconsistent messaging and a fragmented customer experience for its more than 8 million customers.

"Previously, we had nine different teams creating campaigns, and none of them knew who was executing what or when," said Natali Delić, Strategy and Digital Officer at Telekom Srbija. "Customers were receiving conflicting offers across channels, which diluted impact and increased costs. We needed a unified approach."

To address this, Telekom Srbija implemented SAS Customer Intelligence 360, SAS' AI-powered customer engagement platform, to consolidate campaign planning, orchestration and execution into a single solution.

With SAS Customer Intelligence 360, Telekom Srbija can:

Centralize campaign management across teams and channels.

Eliminate overlapping messages and customer fatigue.

Enable coordinated, consistent engagement at scale.

Enable real-time personalization.

Create a scalable foundation for AI-driven marketing.

"With SAS we're moving from broad, segment-based campaigns to highly refined offers tailored to micro-segments, even individual customers," said Delić.

Driving smarter, real-time decisioning

Telekom Srbija is also modernizing its decisioning capabilities, evolving from trigger-based campaigns to fully contextual, real-time engagement. By combining SAS Customer Intelligence 360 with SAS Intelligent Decisioning, the company can:

React instantly to customer behavior.

Deliver relevant offers based on real-time context.

Extend engagement across channels including mobile, web and self-service apps.

"Context is everything," Delić said. "A message might feel intrusive at one moment but highly valuable at another. With SAS, we can respond in real time with the right action, at the right moment, through the right channel."

The combination of SAS Customer Intelligence 360 and SAS Intelligent Decisioning enables real-time personalization based on customer behavior and context.

Scaling AI with a cloud-native analytics foundation

To support its continued growth and innovation, Telekom Srbija has deployed SAS Viya, a scalable, cloud-native platform unifying analytics, machine learning and AI.

"We knew we needed a platform that could bring everything together. We needed a company that shared our innovative spirit and provided the capabilities to grow and scale," Delić said. "That's why we chose SAS Viya."

Since deployment, the company's vision for AI has increased rapidly, building on the breadth of SAS Viya's capabilities, including:

Integrating analytics, AI and machine learning in one environment.

Supporting multiple programming languages and teams.

Enabling exploration of large language models and AI agents.

"The possibilities with Viya keep expanding," Delić said. "We're now exploring how large language models and AI agents can help marketers accelerate campaign creation, improve customer engagement and automate marketing workflows."

SAS Customer Intelligence 360 helps organizations unify customer data, orchestrate personalized customer journeys, deliver real-time engagement and measure marketing performance across channels. For more information on SAS Customer Intelligence 360, visit: SAS Customer Intelligence 360

To follow updates and insights, visit the SAS Customer Intelligence LinkedIn page: SAS Customer Intelligence 360 on LinkedIn

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SOURCE SAS