SAS recognized on the prestigious 2026 MES Midmarket 100 list

SAS AI solutions offer simple, scalable options for midmarket customers

CARY, N.C., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SAS, a global leader in data and AI, has once again been named to the 2026 MES Midmarket 100 list by MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company.

The annual MES Midmarket 100 recognizes technology vendors with deep knowledge of the unique IT needs of midmarket organizations. These vendors are committed to delivering future-focused products and services that support growth, innovation and success for their midsize customers.

We make AI lighter, faster and more accessible for midmarket organizations, said John Carey, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. Post this SAS’ trusted data and AI solutions help midmarket organizations move faster and make better, smarter decisions without heavy infrastructure.

MES Computing defines midmarket organizations as those with an annual revenue of $50 million to $2 billion and/or 100 to 2,500 total supported users/seats. Vendors were selected for the MES Midmarket 100 for their go-to-market strategy, how they innovate to serve the midmarket better and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

SAS' trusted data and AI solutions help midmarket organizations move faster and make better, smarter decisions without heavy infrastructure. SAS® Viya®, SAS' cloud-native data and AI platform, is built for scalability, so midmarket customers can bypass common hurdles like data fragmentation, manual reporting, limited resources and operational risks. SAS does this by:

Relying on proven use cases across industries, including financial services, health care and the public sector.

Offering strong cloud, implementation and service partnerships to meet customers where they are.

Simplifying packages to deliver a straightforward adoption path.

"The Midmarket 100 highlights the technology vendors that genuinely understand – and actively champion – the distinct needs of midsize organizations," said Samara Lynn, Senior Editor of MES Computing at The Channel Company. "These companies are true partners, equipping midmarket IT teams to overcome their toughest challenges so they can innovate and accelerate growth. We're excited to watch how these vendors continue to evolve and strengthen the midmarket ecosystem."

"We make AI lighter, faster and more accessible for midmarket organizations, so they can have enterprise-level capabilities that will grow with them at a price point that makes sense for their business," said John Carey, Senior Vice President of Global Channels at SAS. "Our approach centers on affordability, flexibility, and importantly, partner-led implementation to help growing companies modernize decision making without adding complexity or overhead."

The recognition follows new research that reveals nearly 70% of small and midsized businesses remain in the early stages of AI maturity, despite growing pressure to adopt the technology. The new global report from IDC, commissioned by SAS, explores the gap between AI readiness and reality and offers tangible next steps for midmarket organizations looking to scale AI effectively.

The 2026 MES Computing Midmarket 100 online coverage begins July 13 at mescomputing.com/midmarket100.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI, helping organizations make confident decisions with AI they can trust. For decades, SAS has set the standard for delivering software that drives meaningful impact, incorporating deep industry expertise, transparency, and governance. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

SAS and all other SAS Institute Inc. product or service names are registered trademarks or trademarks of SAS Institute Inc. in the USA and other countries. ® indicates USA registration. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective companies. Copyright © 2026 SAS Institute Inc. All rights reserved.

Editorial Contact:

Georgie Blackerby

[email protected]

919-531-1674

sas.com/news

SOURCE SAS