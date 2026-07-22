SAS: For agentic AI ROI, invest in human judgment

SAS executives argue that lasting AI business value requires governance, AI literacy and human-led decision making – not automation alone

CARY, N.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises move from AI experimentation to agentic AI systems that can take action across workflows, SAS leaders say the next test of AI ROI will be whether organizations can scale automation without sidelining human judgment.

Automation may deliver short-term cost savings, but SAS leaders say lasting AI value comes from systems designed to amplify human context, accountability and industry expertise and also from governance frameworks that keep people responsible for setting goals, defining guardrails and making high-risk decisions.

"When everyone is one prompt away from the same answers, human judgment becomes the differentiator." Bryan Harris, CTO of SAS Post this As agentic AI moves from experimentation to action, SAS leaders argue that governance, AI literacy and human judgment are becoming the real drivers of AI ROI.

That human-centered approach is also a business imperative. IDC research commissioned by SAS in 2025 found that organizations prioritizing trustworthy AI are 60% more likely to double ROI from their AI projects.

This philosophy has shaped SAS for five decades: technology should expand what people can understand, decide and achieve. As SAS marks its 50th anniversary in 2026, the company is applying that principle to the AI era by helping organizations innovate responsibly, govern AI at scale and turn data into trusted decisions.

Key insights:

The strongest AI strategies use automation to scale human expertise, not eliminate it.

True trustworthy AI requires governance, explainability, accountability and human oversight by design.

Organizations prioritizing trustworthy AI are 60% more likely to double AI project ROI.

If everyone has access to AI, what becomes the competitive advantage?

"When everyone is one prompt away from the same answers, human judgment becomes the differentiator. AI can generate answers, but it cannot replace the people who understand a business, its customers and the decisions that shape its future. The organizations that gain the most from AI will be the ones that use it to amplify human expertise, not replace it."

Bryan Harris, Chief Technology Officer, SAS

Will AI replace workers or change the skills work requires?

"AI will automate some tasks and change some roles, but the bigger impact will be on the skills people need to succeed. The biggest opportunity isn't turning everyone into a data scientist. It's helping more people make better decisions. Instead of expecting every employee to become an expert, AI can provide expertise when people need it. The companies that get ahead won't be the ones that automate the most work. They'll be the ones that make the best decisions."

Udo Sglavo, Vice President of Applied AI & Modeling, SAS

What does 'human in the lead' mean for trustworthy AI governance?

"Human oversight cannot be a ceremonial checkpoint at the end of an automated process. If we want AI to reflect human values, people need to be involved in how systems are designed, governed and used. The goal is not simply human in the loop. It is human in the lead – especially when decisions involve ambiguity, risk or real consequences."

Reggie Townsend, Vice President, Data Ethics, SAS

What types of AI projects deliver the strongest ROI?

"Contrary to popular belief, AI's best return isn't headcount reduction. In fact, IDC research commissioned by SAS last year found that customer experience-focused AI initiatives deliver almost 20% higher return than those aimed at cost-cutting. Automation and efficiency matter, yes. But bigger returns come when AI helps humans drive innovation and deliver a better experience, not just a faster one."

Stu Bradley, Senior Vice President of Risk, Fraud and Compliance Solutions, SAS

What must leaders do to build AI literacy and prevent shadow AI?

"AI literacy is now a leadership responsibility. Executives have to become AI translators for their organizations by explaining where AI helps, where it creates risk and how employees should use it responsibly. If leaders do not set clear expectations and model the behavior themselves, they should not be surprised when shadow AI spreads."

Jay Upchurch, Chief Information Officer, SAS

Explore insights from SAS Innovate 2026 and SAS' approach to trustworthy AI and human-centered innovation at sas.com/news.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI, helping organizations make confident decisions with AI they can trust. For decades, SAS has set the standard for delivering software that drives meaningful impact, incorporating deep industry expertise, transparency, and governance. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

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