Telemanipulators LLC Reinstates Field Service Program

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Telemanipulators LLC is pleased to announce that its field service division is back up and running. After several years of rebuilding after the Covid-19 Pandemic, Telemanipulators LLC is ready to resume making on site service visits for Telemanipulator customers. The company has the ability to provide service for both Tru Motion and CRL Telemanipulators worldwide. With field service technicians that have over 20 years of Telemanipulator experience, we are confident that customers will benefit significantly from having this service available. For parts and service inquiries, visit the website or email [email protected].

Anthony Suneson, Manager, stated "For the last several years our customers had to ship their Telemanipulators to our factory for service. Now we have the ability to perform installations, PM visits, Repairs, and even rebuilds at customer sites. We are very excited to be able to offer this service once again to the Radiopharma community".

About Telemanipulators LLC:

In 2018, Telemanipulators LLC was spun off from Tru Motion Products, LLC, and is a distributor for Central Research Laboratories (CRL). The company also provides rebuilt Telemanipulators along with a full offering of parts and services. Other Radiopharma services include rebuilt hot cells, hot cell relocation, and hot cell removal.

CONTACT: Anthony Suneson, [email protected]

SOURCE Telemanipulators LLC