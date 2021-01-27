Telemedicine Platform Exploring Strategic Option Including Sale
Jan 27, 2021, 08:33 ET
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleDaddy, a direct-to-consumer telemedicine platform taking care of everything from diagnosis by US-licensed physicians to the delivery of prescribed medication to our patients, is looking for strategic buyer or sale.
TeleMedicine Platform Highlights
- SureScripts Certified to send prescription electronically to 65,000 Pharmacy across US.
- Video consultation
- SMS
- Symptoms & Diagnostic AI
- HIPAA Compliant
- Drug Interaction checker
- Electronic Consent Sign
- E-Rx
- LegitScript Certified
Pharmacy Highlights
- Physical Pharmacy Location in Florida
- 25+ Active State License
- Active DEA License
- All Major Insurance Capabilities
- Direct to Consumer Subscription offering of ED Meds, Birth Control, Migraine, Hair Loss, Skincare etc.
- HUB Pharmacy
- Manufacturer solutions for Branded Medications
- Online Pharmacy
- Online Telemedicine platform
- Lab Test*
Example of Strategic Buyer:
- Groupon, Inc.: Groupon can extend Health service offering of online pharmacy & telemedicine to their current customer with addition of TeleDaddy platform is US and can be expanded to other parts of the worlds. (Market Cap = $1 Billion)
- Venture Capital
Example of Competitor:
- Hims & Hers (Market Cap = $1.8 Billion)
- Get Roman (Ro Health) (Valuation= $1.5 Billion)
- GoodRx (Market Cap = $16.5 Billion)
