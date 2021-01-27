Telemedicine Platform Exploring Strategic Option Including Sale

TeleDaddy

Jan 27, 2021, 08:33 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleDaddy, a direct-to-consumer telemedicine platform taking care of everything from diagnosis by US-licensed physicians to the delivery of prescribed medication to our patients, is looking for strategic buyer or sale.

app.teledaddy.com

TeleMedicine Platform For Sale

TeleMedicine Platform Highlights

  • SureScripts Certified to send prescription electronically to 65,000 Pharmacy across US.
  • Video consultation
  • SMS
  • Symptoms & Diagnostic AI
  • HIPAA Compliant
  • Drug Interaction checker
  • Electronic Consent Sign
  • E-Rx
  • LegitScript Certified

Pharmacy Highlights

  • Physical Pharmacy Location in Florida
  • 25+ Active State License
  • Active DEA License
  • All Major Insurance Capabilities
  • Direct to Consumer Subscription offering of ED Meds, Birth Control, Migraine, Hair Loss, Skincare etc.
  • HUB Pharmacy
  • Manufacturer solutions for Branded Medications
  • Online Pharmacy
  • Online Telemedicine platform
  • Lab Test*

Example of Strategic Buyer:
- Groupon, Inc.: Groupon can extend Health service offering of online pharmacy & telemedicine to their current customer with addition of TeleDaddy platform is US and can be expanded to other parts of the worlds. (Market Cap = $1 Billion)
- Venture Capital

Example of Competitor:
- Hims & Hers (Market Cap = $1.8 Billion)
- Get Roman (Ro Health) (Valuation= $1.5 Billion)
- GoodRx (Market Cap = $16.5 Billion)

Company Contact:
Ankit Patel
Cell: (407)625-4320
Email: [email protected]

https://app.teledaddy.com

TeleMedicine Platform for Sale...

