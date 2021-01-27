Telemedicine Platform Exploring Strategic Option Including Sale

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleDaddy, a direct-to-consumer telemedicine platform taking care of everything from diagnosis by US-licensed physicians to the delivery of prescribed medication to our patients, is looking for strategic buyer or sale.

TeleMedicine Platform Highlights

SureScripts Certified to send prescription electronically to 65,000 Pharmacy across US.

Video consultation

SMS

Symptoms & Diagnostic AI

HIPAA Compliant

Drug Interaction checker

Electronic Consent Sign

E-Rx

LegitScript Certified

Pharmacy Highlights

Physical Pharmacy Location in Florida

25+ Active State License

Active DEA License

All Major Insurance Capabilities

Direct to Consumer Subscription offering of ED Meds, Birth Control, Migraine, Hair Loss, Skincare etc.

HUB Pharmacy

Manufacturer solutions for Branded Medications

Online Pharmacy

Online Telemedicine platform

Lab Test*

Example of Strategic Buyer:

- Groupon, Inc.: Groupon can extend Health service offering of online pharmacy & telemedicine to their current customer with addition of TeleDaddy platform is US and can be expanded to other parts of the worlds. (Market Cap = $1 Billion)

- Venture Capital

Example of Competitor:

- Hims & Hers (Market Cap = $1.8 Billion)

- Get Roman (Ro Health) (Valuation= $1.5 Billion)

- GoodRx (Market Cap = $16.5 Billion)

Company Contact:

Ankit Patel

Cell: (407)625-4320

Email: [email protected]

