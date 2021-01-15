TeleMedicine Platform for Sale

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeleDaddy, a direct-to-consumer telemedicine platform taking care of everything from diagnosis by US-licensed physicians to the delivery of prescribed medication to our patients, is looking for strategic buyer or sale. https://app.teledaddy.com

TeleMedicine Platform Highlights

- SureScripts Certified to send prescription electronically to 65,000 Pharmacy across US.

- Video consultation

- SMS

- Symptoms & Diagnostic AI

- HIPAA Compliant

- Drug Interaction checker

- Electronic Consent Sign

- E-Rx

- LegitScript Certified

TeleDaddy Platform Overview Comparison

Pharmacy Highlights

- Physical Pharmacy Location in Florida

- 25+ Active State License

- Active DEA License

- All Major Insurance

Capabilities

- Direct to Consumer Subscription offering of ED Meds, Birth Control, Migraine, Hair Loss, Skincare etc.

- HUB Pharmacy

- Manufacturer solutions for Branded Medications

- Online Pharmacy

- Online Telemedicine platform

Example of Strategic Buyer:

- Groupon: Groupon can extend Health service offering of online pharmacy & telemedicine to their current customer with addition of TeleDaddy platform.

- Venture Capital

Example of Competitor:

- For Hims

- Get Roman

Media Contact

Ankit Patel

407-625-4320

[email protected]

SOURCE TeleDaddy

