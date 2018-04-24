Telemedicine Professionals Invited to See Capabilities of Canon Eyecare Devices at ATA18 Annual Conference and Expo

The focal point of Canon U.S.A.'s presence at the show will be the CR-2 PLUS AF Digital Non-Mydriatic Retinal Camera and imageSPECTRUM Image Management System software, an intuitive software solution that is sold separately, offering image management and portability to help improve workflow.1 Utilizing advanced Canon EOS optics and CMOS image-capture technology, the CR-2 PLUS AF camera can help healthcare professionals capture ultra-high resolution images efficiently with a customized 20.2 megapixel digital camera. Through the ease of pushing a button, users can switch between auto and manual focusing for ultimate control and ease-of-use. The Auto Capture function determines the appropriate moment to capture an image by analyzing when exposure and focus are ideal. The CR-2 PLUS AF camera includes a non-invasive Fundus Autofluorescence imaging mode that provides the reviewer with the ability to quickly assess the condition of the RPE layer.

The Canon U.S.A. imageSPECTRUM software includes a set of digital RGB filters to assist with the viewing of suspect pathologies and an opacity suppression tool to help provide clear images of the eye when cataracts are involved. By using the CR-2 PLUS AF retinal camera in tandem with the imageSPECTRUM software, healthcare professionals using either the Windows® 7 with SQL 2012 or Windows 10 with SQL 2016 operating system can perform retinal screenings and then quickly transmit the images to doctors' offices thousands of miles away, both domestic and abroad2, to assist in making a diagnosis.

For more information about Canon eye care devices and solutions, please visit http://www.usa.canon.com/eye-care.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Requires Windows 7 with SQL 2012 or Windows 10 with SQL 2016 operating system. Windows is either a registered trademark or trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.

2 Requires internet access and imageSPECTRUM Image Management System software to both send and receive data.

EPR-054

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telemedicine-professionals-invited-to-see-capabilities-of-canon-eyecare-devices-at-ata18-annual-conference-and-expo-300635423.html

SOURCE Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Related Links

http://www.usa.canon.com

