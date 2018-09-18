Telemedicine Strategist Deric Frost Named SnapMD's Chief Revenue Officer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SnapMD, an award-winning full-service enterprise telehealth technology innovator and solutions provider, today announced that Deric Frost, a telemedicine entrepreneur and co-founder of eVisit, has been appointed the company's Chief Revenue Officer. Deric brings to the position a strong history of helping startups and early-stage software-as-a-service (SaaS) healthcare IT companies develop the operational experience needed to build systems and scale technology. His role will be instrumental in helping the SnapMD scale its Virtual Care Management (VCM) platform, a full-stack telemedicine software that enables hospitals, health systems and providers to connect the care continuum and launch digital exam rooms under their own brand and across all service lines.

A co-founder of eVisit, Deric also held the role of Chief Operations Officer and managed all aspects of execution and operational efficiency. He has extensive experience in tactical planning to grow companies and build out sales team and partner channels processes. With a passion for developing meaningful strategies to improve healthcare delivery, he works to find new ways to connect all areas of the telehealth ecosystem to drive better outcomes for health systems, patient populations, service companies, and insurance-based organizations.

"In the telehealth industry, people-first approaches to care delivery through thoughtfully designed tele-technology is most important. Co-founders Dave Skibinski and George Tierney are phenomenal executives and their commitment to putting people first is unparalleled. The VCM platform stands out in the industry, their team is dedicated to their vision, and clients love the product," said Deric Frost. "I've followed SnapMD for years and truly believe that their product, technology and customer-first approach set them aside from the other players in the space. I am thrilled to join SnapMD to further drive the company as the leader in the platform-only telehealth space."

In his role, Deric will work to create predictable, repeatable and scalable processes across each aspect of revenue to help SnapMD rapidly scale. He predicts that 2019 will be a momentous year for the company and that the processes his team will put into place will bolster client experiences that will yield new engagements while further solidifying existing clients' relationships with SnapMD. In turn, these processes will create extended revenue opportunities.

"Healthcare systems are recognizing the need to build the skills to deliver virtual care as a core competency. They also recognize they need to adopt an enterprise strategy to enable these services. SnapMD has built a digital health system and we are fortunate to have Deric join us and benefit from his SaaS experience inside and outside of healthcare. He will help us continue to scale our business and strengthen our systems and processes to drive revenue growth," said Dave Skibinski, CEO of SnapMD.

SnapMD offers the leading enterprise-level Virtual Care Management (VCM) telehealth platform. The full-stack software solution enables healthcare providers to engage their patients via a comprehensive, secure, HIPAA/HITECH/COPPA compliant, cloud-based telemedicine platform with powerful back-end systems to manage the digital health care continuum. SnapMD offers the software and services that healthcare providers need to improve access to convenient and effective care. SnapMD's robust, scalable, private-label VCM platform is designed to handle multiple service-lines and can be deployed as a single telehealth platform across the enterprise. For more information, please visit http://www.snap.md.

