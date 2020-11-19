Telememory Launches AI-Based Digital Reminiscence Pilot to Serve Isolated Memory Care Patients

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Telememory™, LLC a Kansas City-based telehealth startup that uses AI-based digital reminiscence technology to connect families with their memories and track emotional responses to improve happiness and health, announced an Alpha testing program with Delmar Gardens Enterprises. The month-long program seeks to connect memory care patients and families to their legacies while promoting the patients' psychological health and well-being.

Telememory Logo Telememory

"Telememory is on a mission to harness the healing power of life stories. Stimulating long-term memory recall, keeping people connected to their legacies by way of emotionally engaging and informative digital experiences has a significant impact on everyone," said Eliot Arnold, CEO of Telememory. "We are helping families collect, curate and reminisce together privately and securely with our next-generation software."

The program with Delmar Gardens Enterprises, Inc., based in Chesterfield, Mo., launched this week. Specifically, Telememory™ will implement their Reminisce+ technology that:

Collects key information about a patient's life through a digital biography process

Curates personalized content including music, art, video, images purpose built for invoking long term memory recall, emotional responses and information sharing

Allows families to stream and share content via narrowcasting and telepresence technology like Apple FaceTime

Analyzes emotional and biometric responses to the memories to gauge recall

Provides content recommendations and alerts based on responses

The patent-pending technology is unique in providing a digital means of re-living experiences with friends and family, remotely, while also measuring memory recollection and overall engagement. Launching a pilot with Delmar Gardens gives Telememory access to their deep domain expertise on Memory Care and is an important step in understanding patient and family needs, as well as beginning to understand how to objectively measure the beneficial effects of digital reminiscence.

"COVID-19 has accelerated the need for more telehealth solutions that connect family and friends to our residents." said Kathy Gilmore, Senior Vice President of Delmar Gardens Enterprises. "We pride ourselves on offering the latest and greatest technology to help our residents stay happy, healthy and engaged. Telememory is developing a groundbreaking solution that may be able to offer non-pharmacological means of improving mood, reducing anxiety and feelings of isolation."

Findings and feedback from the program will be incorporated into Telememory's beta features.

"When my father was diagnosed with dementia, I realized there was no technology purpose-built to help him stay connected to his life interests: art, music, bridge, family, friends. I started Telememory to address this challenge, as well as find non-pharmacological solutions for my dad to improve his mood, slow cognitive decline and stay engaged and fulfilled," Arnold said.

Telememory's product also allows caregivers to scale these therapeutic solutions across more patients without increasing the cost of care.

About Telememory -- Based in Kansas City, KS., Telememory offers AI-based digital reminiscence technology to connect families with memories and track emotional responses to these moments to improve happiness and health. Learn more at https://www.telememory.co

About Delmar Gardens Enterprises -- Founded in 1965, by the late Henry and Barbara Grossberg and Israel and Yetra Goldberg, Delmar Gardens serves over 4000 seniors in Missouri, Kansas, Georgia, Nebraska, Nevada and Illinois; featuring skilled nursing, retirement/assisted living, memory care, home health, private duty, hospice/palliative care, wound care and pharmacy services. Learn more at www.delmargardens.com .

CONTACT:

Eliot Arnold

[email protected]

720-412-6830

SOURCE Telememory