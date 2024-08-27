Telemetry Brand Publishing Hits New Milestone: 3,000 Articles

Integrated Communications Agency Delivers Increase in Customer Engagement and Web Traffic for Automotive Clients

DETROIT, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemetry, the award-winning integrated communications agency, published its 3,000th article, reaching a significant brand publishing milestone.

The agency's brand publishing discipline, which employs over 50 writers and editors, serves seven clients with meticulously crafted articles that undergo a rigorous process of industry insights, search engine optimization techniques, fact-checking, and editing.

View PDF Telemetry's brand publishing team reached a company milestone by producing 3000 automotive-related articles for their clients. Topics have spanned from segment-based comparisons to electric vehicles and explaining the latest in automotive technology. Telemetry works with some of the most prominent endemic automotive research websites in the world.

A substantial portion of these articles were developed for a globally recognized leading financial services company. The company focuses on automotive research content to help consumers make informed decisions during vehicle purchases. Additionally, Telemetry has produced content for endemic automotive research sites and B2B automotive suppliers, further solidifying its expertise in the automotive sector.

"Our 3,000-article milestone underscores the importance of high-quality, magazine-caliber content that brands can take full advantage of to help build trust and loyalty with their audiences, "said Craig Daitch, founder and CEO of Telemetry. "We've seen triple-digit levels of engagement and couldn't be more proud of our contributions to our clients' brand publishing needs."

Brand publishing is a subset of content marketing in which original material is developed to inform, engage and drive various business outcomes (improved site traffic, time on page/site and sales leads) for both B2B and B2C companies. At a time when paid placements are increasingly crowding out earned opportunities in media, brand publishing is the perfect opportunity for brands to step in to educate their customers on the virtues of their respective products and services.

About Telemetry

Founded in 2020, Telemetry is an integrated communications agency that brings leadership, experience and creative vision to brands seeking a fresh approach to communications. With a focus on intelligent content creation and distribution for the everywhere age, Telemetry enables clients to find their most powerful, resonant brand voice across various platforms. The agency specializes in content creation, content strategy, community management, and media engagement across automotive, finance, media publishers, professional services, real estate, and tech industries.

