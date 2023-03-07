Telemetry Public Relations Expands Services with New Branded Content Division for Heavy Duty Trucking Industry

Industry recognized integrated communications agency leverages their expertise in content writing to offer new marketing services for trucking companies.

NOVI, Mich., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemetry, a Detroit-based integrated communications agency, announced today the launch of telemetryTRANSMIT HD, a new service aimed at helping the heavy duty trucking industry develop compelling branded content. As a subdivision of telemetryTRANSMIT, Telemetry's industry-leading branded content division, telemetryTRANSMIT HD, will provide heavy duty trucking companies with a single service-resource to assist in crafting engaging content that resonates with their target audience, from content ideation through execution.

"We are excited to offer this new content creation service to the heavy duty trucking industry," said Craig Daitch, President of Telemetry Public Relations. "Our telemetryTRANSMIT division has a strong background in writing for the automotive industry, and we believe this expertise translates well to writing for heavy duty trucks. We understand the unique challenges and opportunities that heavy duty trucking companies face, and we are committed to helping them communicate their message in a way that resonates with their audience."

Telemetry Public Relations' telemetryTRANSMIT HD service will provide heavy duty trucking companies with a full suite of editorial resources to develop effective branded content. With years of experience in developing web and print content for companies such as TrueCar, Capital One, Nikon Metrology and others, Telemetry is well-equipped to help heavy duty trucking companies in all facets of content marketing. The telemetryTRANSMIT HD service will support the industry through content strategy development, editorial planning and management, content creation, as well as distribution and promotion.

Daitch notes that the heavy trucking industry is projected to see a 26% growth by 2030, according to data from the American Trucking Association. With the industry rapidly evolving to embrace autonomous technology and alternative fuel sources, Telemetry's expertise in developing engaging branded content can help companies stand out in a competitive market.

About Telemetry Public Relations

Established in 2020, Telemetry brings leadership, vision and strategy to clients seeking a fresh approach to communications. By creating a more powerful approach to multi-platform storytelling, Telemetry enables our clients to find their brand voice, resonating with an ever-evolving audience. Learn more at www.telemetryagency.com .

