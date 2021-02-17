TeleMind Offers Discounted Mental Health Services to Texas Residents During Winter Storm

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TeleMind, the renowned psychiatry clinic serving patients in Texas and Nevada, announced the expansion of its new offices in San Antonio and El Paso. TeleMind is extending services for telepsychiatry appointments to those cities but is also ready to help patients anywhere in the state of Texas and Nevada. The clinic treats patients trying to cope with anxiety or depression from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and now this winter storm. Cash rates average 50% or less compared to an in-person psychiatrist with most insurance is accepted.

Psychiatric Visit from Home

Led by CEO and Founder Dr. Anton Fisher D.O., globally recognized as a leading physician, TeleMind offers compassionate and effective treatment for pre-existing mental health issues. The clinic is now charging lower cash rates in addition to accepting an extended panel of public and private insurance.

"The COVID-19 pandemic and now this winter storm has affected the mental health of many people, on many levels and we are here to help," said Dr. Fisher. "Patients will receive treatment via an appointment with a board-certified psychiatrist through interactive video services. There is an option to have medications delivered instead of risking a trip to the pharmacy, so we will immediately coordinate with a pharmacy if a suggested medication is prescribed."

TeleMind appointment hours have been extended, in contrast to the many psychiatrists who have closed down their practices due to the pandemic. If a patient loses contact with their psychiatrist and is out of necessary medication, this can be quite dangerous for a patient's health. TeleMind will provide appointments with most clients scheduled within one week, unless there is an emergency. TeleMind treats and diagnoses patients who may suffer from depression, anxiety, insomnia, ADD/ADHD, bipolar disorder, PTSD and other psychiatric concerns. "Our mission is to increase access to quality mental health providers," Dr. Fisher added.

Patients will connect to an experienced psychiatrist to receive a professional diagnosis, medication or therapy in the comfort and safety of their homes.

TeleMind provides board-certified telemedicine services to patients in Texas and Nevada with offices in Las Vegas, Reno, San Antonio and EL Paso.

TeleMind is the preferred provider for the University of Texas at Austin, as well for many other students in Texas and Nevada and its services have received excellent 5-star reviews on Google.

For more information go to https://www.telemind.com

