Telemundo 52's Elva Saray to Host the American Cancer Society's Latinos Contra el Cáncer Fest - A Virtual Streaming Event

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society presents Latinos Contra el Cáncer Fest – an inspirational virtual bilingual event hosted by Elva Saray of Telemundo 52's Acceso Total show. This first of its kind event will gather celebrities, musical guests and friends to celebrate Latinx culture and bring vital attention to the unique needs of the Latino community when it comes to the prevention and treatment of cancer, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am so happy to bring this exciting evening of music, inspiration and valuable information to our community," said Elva Saray, host of Acceso Total. "Cancer has taken far too many lives, and that's why this night and the work of the American Cancer Society is so important. Telemundo 52 is proud to be a part of this special virtual event; we are committed to educating our community about cancer prevention and detection."

Celebrity Performances & Guests

The show will include celebrities, featured stories, and music -- including special guests and performances by Jose Alberto "El Canario", Nancy Sanchez, Jay Ruiz, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, and many more who have gathered to celebrate the Latinx community and raise cancer awareness.

Cancer Patients Are More Vulnerable than Ever

COVID-19 has upended our lives and uniquely challenged cancer survivors. Despite COVID-19, cancer hasn't stopped. In 2020, more than 1.8 million in America will be diagnosed with cancer and 1 in 3 will get cancer in their lifetime. Those statistics are even higher for the Latinx community. In fact, cancer is the leading cause of death in the Latinx community. Even worse, Latino communities face vast health disparities and worse cancer outcomes due to lack of access to screening and safe, comprehensive care.

"We must stem the tide of cancer in our community," said Carmen Guerra, MD, scientific officer of the American Cancer Society Board of Directors. "The American Cancer Society's vision of a world without cancer requires that we attack the cancers that disproportionately affect Latinos and help everyone receive the screenings and care that lead to better health and better outcomes."

The American Cancer Society invites members of the press to share this story with their audiences to tune in for this special evening. Learn more about Latinos Contra el Cáncer and how to help at acslcc.org.

When: Thursday, November 12, 2020



6:45 pm ET - Pre-show panel discussion on health equity

7:00 pm ET - Fest!

8:00 pm ET - DJ dance after party

Where: American Cancer Society Facebook page @AmericanCancerSociety

About the American Cancer Society:

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

