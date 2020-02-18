Telemundo Launches DECISIÓN 2020, Largest Multiplatform Political News Coverage and Civic Engagement Initiative To-Date

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As Presidential candidates, their campaigns and voters turn their attention to Nevada, the first primary state with a significant percentage of Latino voters, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, the leading media company serving Latinos in the United States and Puerto Rico, today announced the launch of DECISIÓN 2020, a national, year-long multi-platform news and civic engagement initiative that will span across Telemundo's national network and local stations. DECISIÓN 2020 will deliver comprehensive multi-platform election news and campaign coverage to audiences across the country all year long, and a series of in-depth polls focused on the robust Latino electorate in the U.S. and key political markets. With nearly one million Latinos turning 18 years old this year, DECISIÓN 2020 will also roll out several digital shows in English and Spanish to inform and connect with young Latino voters. In addition, Telemundo's multiplatform initiative will feature multiple voter registration events with national and local partner organizations across key Latino markets to help engage an expected 32 million Latinos who will be eligible to vote in November.

DECISIÓN 2020 kicks off with an exclusive "Telemundo Poll: State of the Latino Vote in Nevada," which precedes Noticias Telemundo's exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the February 19 Las Vegas Democratic presidential debate hosted by NBC News and MSNBC with The Nevada Independent, and co-moderated by Noticias Telemundo's national correspondent Vanessa Hauc.

"Decision 2020 is a manifestation of our long-standing commitment to provide our community objective information and the necessary resources to participate in the electoral process," said Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group. "Telemundo is uniquely positioned to inform and engage this vibrant and growing community as we head into one of the most important elections in our country. As the largest ethnic group eligible to vote in November with 32 million ballots, Latinos have the opportunity to shape the future of America for decades to come."

"Local TV stations are the places where people go to get their questions answered and their issues addressed. For many Spanish-speakers, our Telemundo stations are the only places in their communities they can trust. We take this responsibility very seriously. We are proud to continue our decades-long commitment of delivering the news and information our viewers need to understand our electoral process and how they can exercise their right to vote on November 3," added Manuel Martinez, President, Telemundo Station Group.

DECISIÓN 2020 campaign is rooted in the profound impact Latinos will have on the 2020 Presidential Elections as they become, for the first time, the largest racial or ethnic group eligible to vote accounting for a projected 13% of the American electorate. Following a historic voter turnout in the 2018 midterm elections, Latino voters are largely comprised by the coveted younger demographic, with the highest percentage of Latino voters concentrated in six states including New Mexico, California, Texas, Arizona, Florida and Nevada.

TELEMUNDO'S DECISIÓN 2020 includes:

Telemundo Local and National Polls

Following last year's national poll "State of the Latino Vote," and multiple regional polls since 2018 that focused in California , Florida , Texas , and other key states, Telemundo today revealed the results of its new poll "State of the Latino Vote in Nevada ," the first in a series of local and nationwide polls that will focus on the Latino electorate ahead of Election Day.

Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are in a virtual tie for Nevada's Latino vote.

This narrow margin could be detrimental to Biden, who will need a much higher level of support from Latinos to become the Democratic party's presidential nominee.



Trump Re-Election : 64% of likely Latino voters in Clark County and 71% of female likely Latino voters statewide are ready to vote Trump out of office.

2020 Census : Respondents are united around the importance of being counted in the upcoming census: 93% of those polled said they'll participate in the decennial Census.

Economy : Overwhelming number of respondents feel better or the same about the state of our economy since President Trump took office in 2016.

Latino Issues : Almost a quarter of the population surveyed, regardless of party, think that President Trump is paying more attention to the issues that affect the Latino community than all other candidates, with the exception of Bernie Sanders .

Expanded Multiplatform National and Local News Coverage

New national half-hour Weekday Newscast at 11:35pm : Noticias Telemundo continues to expand its news coverage with the launch in mid-2020 of a new half-hour weekday newscast at 11:35pm , adding 130 hours of news content per year and providing an additional platform for comprehensive national news coverage about the candidates, the campaigns and the issues that matter to Latinos. The new newscast builds upon last year's launch of Noticiero Mediodia ; Planeta Tierra, the only unit in Spanish-language TV devoted to environmental journalism, and a new investigative unit Telemundo Investiga, coupled with the addition of first-ever partnerships with fact-checking organizations PolitiFact and Animal Politico.

: Noticias Telemundo continues to expand its news coverage with the launch in mid-2020 of a new half-hour weekday newscast at , adding 130 hours of news content per year and providing an additional platform for comprehensive national news coverage about the candidates, the campaigns and the issues that matter to Latinos. The new newscast builds upon last year's launch of ; the only unit in Spanish-language TV devoted to environmental journalism, and a new investigative unit coupled with the addition of first-ever partnerships with fact-checking organizations PolitiFact and Animal Politico. Nevada Democratic Primary Debate : Spanish-language viewers can watch the Nevada Democratic primary debate on February 19 live in Spanish exclusively on Telemundo's cable channel Universo and via the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and Facebook page. This historic debate includes Noticias Telemundo's Vanessa Hauc as a moderator alongside NBC News' Lester Holt , Chuck Todd and Hallie Jackson , and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent .

: Spanish-language viewers can watch the Democratic primary debate on live in Spanish exclusively on Telemundo's cable channel Universo and via the Noticias Telemundo mobile app and Facebook page. This historic debate includes Noticias Telemundo's Vanessa Hauc as a moderator alongside NBC News' , and , and of . Super Tuesday Coverage : Up-to-the-minute coverage across Telemundo Noticias' platforms including a live, one-hour special featuring Super Tuesday primary results on March 3 , as well as reports and analysis from Telemundo's team of correspondents across the country. Telemundo's local stations will deliver in-depth political coverage and commentary about their state's primary elections and results.

: Up-to-the-minute coverage across Telemundo Noticias' platforms including a live, one-hour special featuring Super Tuesday primary results on , as well as reports and analysis from Telemundo's team of correspondents across the country. Telemundo's local stations will deliver in-depth political coverage and commentary about their state's primary elections and results. Telemundo Stations Local Multiplatform News Coverage:

On the heels of a significant increase in news coverage about local, statewide and federal-level political races, Telemundo's local stations will deliver even more in-depth political coverage and commentary about political races in their markets in 2020 through "Meet the Candidate" features that examine incumbents and candidates campaign platforms.



Telemundo stations' signature local Sunday public affairs "Enfoque" programs will also continue to serve as important opportunities for candidates vying for office in Los Angeles , New York , Miami , Dallas , McAllen , Orlando to connect with audiences and talk about their campaigns, with new Telemundo markets set to debut new local "Enfoque" shows in Philadelphia , Phoenix , Tampa , El Paso , Denver , and Boston soon.

, , , , , to connect with audiences and talk about their campaigns, with new Telemundo markets set to debut new local "Enfoque" shows in , , , , , and soon.

On digital, Telemundo stations' newly redesigned web sites will serve as a simple-to-use tool for anyone who seeks to learn more about local candidates and races, primary election dates voter registration deadlines for their markets, as well as regional polling data, among other resources.

New Digital Shows for Young Latinx: Noticias Telemundo digital arm will provide audiences with real-time coverage of all key events affecting Hispanic voters - from economy, environment, and immigration to health and education – with dedicated multimedia journalists who will provide viewers with an informed Latino perspective on these topics.

Noticias Telemundo digital arm will provide audiences with real-time coverage of all key events affecting Hispanic voters - from economy, environment, and immigration to health and education – with dedicated multimedia journalists who will provide viewers with an informed Latino perspective on these topics. RADAR 2020 : Decision 2020 will reach bilingual and English dominant Latinos with RADAR 2020 , a new English-language show on YouTube that covers the key stories influencing the election - for Latinos by Latinos. This show will provide important 2020 elections information to ambicultural audiences seeking Latino perspectives in bilingual formats.

: will reach bilingual and English dominant Latinos with RADAR , a new English-language show on YouTube that covers the key stories influencing the election - for Latinos by Latinos. This show will provide important 2020 elections information to ambicultural audiences seeking Latino perspectives in bilingual formats.

#PolitiQUE : Building on its growing engagement across social platforms, Noticias Telemundo will additionally launch its social-first franchise, #PolitiQUÉ , a video series that explains key features and events of the electoral system in simple terms.

: Building on its growing engagement across social platforms, Noticias Telemundo will additionally launch its social-first franchise, , a video series that explains key features and events of the electoral system in simple terms.

Las Cosas Como Son , an Instagram TV fact-checking video series together with PolitiFact.

, an Instagram TV fact-checking video series together with PolitiFact.

U.S. Hispanics can easily be informed and engaged at all times about key topics affecting Latino voters, from immigration, to health and the economy, in all of Telemundo's digital platforms, including a newly redesigned noticiastelemundo.com and Decisión2020 website, Noticias Telemundo app, and social platforms on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

Civic Engagement

#USATuVoz: Under the umbrella of the company's award winning corporate social responsibility platform "El Poder en Ti," Telemundo is inviting Latinos to participate in the electoral process with the new hashtag #USATuVoz (Use Your Voice).

Under the umbrella of the company's award winning corporate social responsibility platform "El Poder en Ti," Telemundo is inviting Latinos to participate in the electoral process with the new hashtag #USATuVoz (Use Your Voice). Voter Registration Initiatives : In conjunction with Telemundo stations' local voter registration events, these activations will take place in key Latino markets across the country in partnership with nonpartisan national and local organizations.

: In conjunction with Telemundo stations' local voter registration events, these activations will take place in key Latino markets across the country in partnership with nonpartisan national and local organizations. Town Halls and Community Events : DECISIÓN 2020 will partner with local and national organizations including LULAC, UnidosUS, and NALEO, among many others, to hold town halls and community events.

: DECISIÓN 2020 will partner with local and national organizations including LULAC, UnidosUS, and NALEO, among many others, to hold town halls and community events. Events : Telemundo will reach Latinos across the country with local activations at community events, festivals and fairs in order to help the Latino community prepare for civic participation and involvement at all levels.

DECISIÓN 2020 rounds out key investments NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises has made to expand its national news team and enhance Telemundo Noticias' digital/social platforms, in addition to Telemundo stations' significant investments to expand their live, locally-produced news and public affairs programming to become their community's multiplatform stations of choice. As a result of these investments, Telemundo's local stations have transformed into multi-platform local news providers that deliver local audiences live, locally produced news programming across linear, web and digital platforms. The stations' newly redesigned, state-of-the-art websites are keeping Latino audiences informed on-the-go with the latest local news, weather, consumer and investigative reports while the stations' individual apps feature the only Spanish-language local and real-time weather alerts - powered by NBC/Telemundo stations' exclusive network of weather radars; the largest privately-owned weather radar in the country. With 11 U.S. markets featuring co-located NBC/Telemundo-owned stations, together the stations in these markets are home to the largest bilingual newsrooms in the country, resulting in the reporting of more news with more angles to better inform audiences in any language. Telemundo stations are also home to state-of-the-art news centers in key markets including Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Denver, San Diego, Denver, San Antonio, McAllen, Las Vegas and Boston.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multiplatform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Digital Enterprises & Emerging Business unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 local stations, 50 affiliates and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world's most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company's domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, as well as all of the company's co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Digital Enterprises & Emerging Business unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world; and Universo, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

