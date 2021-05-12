Telemundo Leads Hispanic Upfront With Over 1,000 Hours Of Original Content Designed To Capture Today's Latinos Across Every Screen

MIAMI, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises unveiled today its 2021-2022 programming lineup bolstering its position as the leading multiplatform content creator for today's Latino. With over 1,000 hours of original scripted and unscripted content, world class sporting events and trusted news, Telemundo is shaping a new era in Hispanic media with culture-centric narratives that meaningfully engage marketers with the full spectrum of Latino audiences across every screen.

Next season's lineup brings two original Super Series™ including the return of ratings powerhouse La Reina del Sur for its third season, and Malverde: "El Santo Patron" the network's first-ever period drama Super Series™. Also premiering is Diario de un Gigoló, a riveting story about an unexpected and complicated love, an all-new dramedy, Parientes a la Fuerza, and the return of the iconic series Pasión de Gavilanes.

Telemundo will introduce two new reality shows, La Casa de los Famosos, a no holds barred look into a group of celebrities living together and Así se Baila, a grueling dance competition where celebrities and their loved ones put their relationships and dancing skills to test, in addition to the sixth season of the family hit Exatlón Estados Unidos, the number one family-friendly sports reality competition show on Hispanic media. On the sports side, Telemundo Deportes will air more than 300 hours of coverage of the 2021 Olympics from Tokyo this summer and the most extensive coverage ever of the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TM Qualifiers.

With Latinos surpassing $1.7 trillion in purchasing power, every company in America should build strong relationships with this audience to grow their business today and into the future. Telemundo and Comcast NBCUniversal offer the only premier platforms to reach them at scale across the entire spectrum and capture this exponential growth," said Beau Ferrari, Chairman of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. "As the leading producer of Spanish-language scripted content, we are uniquely positioned to deliver for our audience on every screen. This coming season we're doubling down on our commitment and investments to super-serve Latinos with the best entertainment content, world class sports events and most trusted news they want and need, delivered on the devices they prefer."

Powered by Telemundo, Comcast NBCUniversal reaches today 9 out of 10 US Hispanics every month - more than any other media company. This year, Telemundo has extended its leadership to every platform and device. On the broadcast side, among adults ages 18-49, Telemundo's weekday prime time is up double digits, outperforming its closest competitor by nearly 40% more nights compared to the same time period last year. On Sunday primetime, Telemundo has been #1 for the majority of nights, and this past month, ranked as #1 Spanish-language broadcast network at 10 p.m. Telemundo's digital properties are registering unprecedented growth with the Telemundo app delivering the highest number of viewers on record -- and the highest engagement -- among NBCUniversal properties and growing. Telemundo continues to be the #1 broadcast network on YouTube with short form video for the fourth consecutive year -- doubling Univision's subscribers -- and across all social media in engagement, regardless of language.

"When you combine the power of Comcast and NBCUniversal with the deep connections and trust of Telemundo, we not only reach more Latinos than any other media company nationwide, but we also speak to these consumers with the authentic stories that move them. For our marketing partners, this means an opportunity to tap into a powerful, critical audience and move their business through the incredible impact of storytelling," said Laura Molen, President, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. "From primetime to Peacock, only NBCUniversal and Telemundo can help marketers meaningfully engage with the Hispanic consumers leading the cultural and technological revolutions of tomorrow."

As Latinos expand their video consumption habits throughout digital properties, Telemundo continues to lead multiplatform content production with its recently launched Telemundo Streaming Studios, the first-ever studio in Hispanic media exclusively dedicated to serving the growing Latino streaming audiences in the US and around the world. Building upon its decade-long success across streaming platforms with original titles such as El Señor de los Cielos, La Reina del Sur, El Recluso, No Te Puedes Esconder, Jugar con Fuego and, most recently, Dime Quien Soy, 100 Dias para Enamorarnos, Falsa Identidad and Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio, Telemundo is investing to expand its production capabilities to create original premium scripted content exclusively designed to fulfill the growing needs of direct-to-consumer platforms. Since 2011, Telemundo has been the undisputed leader in providing scripted Spanish-language content to direct-to-consumer services, delivering over 14,000 hours of original content to partners such as Netflix, HBO, Hulu and Xumo, including 3,000 hours on Peacock when it launched last year.

UPCOMING PROGRAMMING LINE-UP

SCRIPTED SERIES:

La Reina del Sur (The Queen of the South 3), Telemundo's globally acclaimed Super Series™ returns with its highly anticipated third season. Four years have passed since U.S. authorities convicted Teresa Mendoza for the murders of three Drug Enforcement Agents. Living behind bars in a maximum-security prison, stripped of her freedom, she's separated once again from her beloved daughter, Sofia. Devising a highly sophisticated escape plan, Teresa's old friends Oleg and Jonathan daringly extract her from prison to take her to Mexico where she meets President Epifanio Vargas. In a world motivated by alliances and secret deals, Teresa agrees to embark on her most dangerous mission yet, one that takes her throughout Latin America with the fervent hope that she can end her fugitive's life and reunite with Sofia at last.

Malverde: El Santo Patron (Malverde: The Patron Saint – working title), Telemundo Global Studios' first-ever period drama, is a powerful new action series that brings to life the story of Jesús Juarez, a young boy from Sinaloa, Mexico who grows up to be a legendary figure, almost a religious icon revered by many. Set in 1870 and inspired by actual life events, Malverde tells the story of Jesús from his troubled childhood as an orphan to the advent of the Mexican Revolution, experiencing the torment of war, danger, and love, all while amassing unexpected power. Over time, Jesús becomes a heroic Robin Hood-type figure, admired by women across all social classes. Yet, Jesús remains tormented by his unexpected feelings for his childhood sweetheart, Isabel. As federal authorities see the danger in his rising power during the beginnings of the Mexican Revolution, it will take more than love and God to stave off those seeking to destroy the hero known to the faithful as The Patron Saint.

A Telemundo Global Studios production, Diario de un Gigoló (Diary of a Gigolo), is a provocative and riveting series about the life of Emanuel, a male escort living a hedonistic life of freedom and luxury. After surviving a childhood of violence and poverty, he forges a bond with a local boss that takes him under his wing and helps him become a much sought-after escort. Destiny arrives in the form of Julia, a woman he's hired to romance and with whom he unexpectedly falls madly in love, leading him to question his life choices. Consumed by jealousy, Julia's mother, who once hired Emanuel, threatens to tell her daughter the truth about him to crush their growing relationship. Blinded by his passion for Julia, Emanuel fails to see the dangers impacting their uncertain future together and his complicated life as a gigolo.

A new Telemundo Global Studios family-friendly dramedy, Parientes a la Fuerza (Family by Force), tells the story of George Cruz, a successful writer who feels his life is over after his wife, Leticia, leaves him. Destiny intervenes when George flies to Mexico where he accidentally meets Carmen Jurado, a young Mexican woman of modest means. They fall in love and quickly make plans for a future together, not knowing that mixing their families will not be as easy as falling in love. Once Carmen moves to his Beverly Hills mansion with her entire family, they begin to clash, turning the peaceful household into a war zone.

Pasión de Gavilanes II (Hidden Passion II), brings back the story of the Reyes brothers from one of Telemundo's most iconic original productions. In the first season, seeking to avenge their sister's death, the Reyes brothers infiltrate the Elizondo family's farm by passing themselves off as workers. The intense rancor the brothers once felt soon dissipates as they fall in love with the Elizondo sisters. Now, 20 years later, the Reyes and Elizondos have united as one family, but their bonds are to be tested by new challenges. This new generation of Pasión de Gavilanes is fated to begin with another tragic crime that rocks the family to its core. The subsequent investigation of the mysterious death of a professor points to the sons of one of the couples as the possible culprits, triggering a dramatic series of events to prove their innocence.

Hercai, Amor y Venganza (Hercai, Love and Vengeance), the internationally acclaimed Turkish drama that captivated audiences worldwide, is set in the ancient town of Midyat in the historic Mardin Province of Turkey. Hercai: Love and Vengeance tells the story of Reyyan and Miran, whose impossible love is driven by revenge and betrayal. The plot unfolds as Miran carries out a nefarious plan to honor his parents' death, an act inspired by his wrathful grandmother. Meanwhile, Reyyan's desire of escaping the pressure of her grandfather unwittingly pushes her into Miran's arms. Falling in love without knowing Miran's true intentions, he discovers their shared passion is stronger than rivalry and hate. Committed to survive the dangerous obstacles ahead, including their own families, this star-crossed couple must stop at nothing to fulfill their romantic destiny together.

ALTERNATIVE ENTERTAINMENT:

La Casa de los Famosos (The Celebrity House – working title), Telemundo reimagines the popular reality format, featuring a group of celebrities living together under constant video surveillance, totally isolated from the outside world. It's the good, the bad, and the ugly as these glittering contestants compete for weekly awards and one grand prize of $200,000. And, with an unobstructed view, audiences will get to know a different side of their favorite celebrities they may have not known in this dramatic, provocative, and highly addictive show.

Así Se Baila (Let's Dance – working title), Telemundo's bold remix on the popular dance competition genre, takes the stage with its singular beat. Featuring ten celebrity contestants who put their best feet forward, this high-drama dance show pairs them with a loved one in a unique test of dance skills and family relationships captured under bright lights. Each week, teams comprised of couples, siblings, best friends, and mother-and-son duos take center stage in a dancing challenge unlike any other to win immunity against elimination and remain in the competition for another round. With their talents and intimate relationships on display, a panel of expert judges decides which winning couple declares: así se baila! (That's how you dance!).

Exatlón Estados Unidos, the number one family-friendly sports reality competition on Hispanic T.V. for four years in a row, returns to Telemundo for its sixth adrenaline-packed season featuring Hispanic contestants from across the country. In this new season, participants of the Famous Team and the Contenders Team tackle challenging new circuits and exhilarating nighttime obstacle courses expertly designed to test their combined physical and mental skills. Often grueling, the teams must endure extreme living conditions and absolute isolation from their daily lives, all in a fast and furious bid to win a grand prize of $1 million dollars and the coveted title of champion.

SPORTS:

Summer Olympics in Tokyo - With the eagerly anticipated 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games finally set to begin, Telemundo Deportes presents the most extensive Spanish-language coverage ever of a modern summer Olympics with over 300 hours of live competition and daily recaps. Telemundo and Universo will offer at least 12 hours of intense live sports coverage throughout the night and early morning schedules, and Telemundo will present a two-hour recap show highlighting the best stories of the day every day, Monday through Friday, beginning July 26. With its industry-leading team coverage and expert commentary, viewers will watch the best in soccer and all the sports Latinos love including boxing, basketball, baseball, and volleyball. The multi-faceted and multiplatform coverage will kick-off July 21 with the women's soccer competition live on Universo.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM – Telemundo, the official Spanish-language home of all-things FIFA World Cup, gears up as the exclusive destination for all events leading to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM. With its Road to Qatar 2022 coverage, Telemundo Deportes will offer its passionate soccer fans the most extensive Spanish-language coverage ever of the CONCACAF FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, including the Mexico and USA national teams' away matches. For the 2022 World Cup, Telemundo networks and platforms will present all matches live, surrounded by the most extensive, engaging multimedia coverage ever seen in Spanish-language media, including more sports programming in and around the matches. The city of Doha will be the stage for the world's biggest sports tournament, providing a unique setting to enhance production and create a singular opportunity to bring the Qatar experience closer to the fans. Having all stadiums located in one city will allow for unprecedented studio position opportunities and more matches called from the stadiums, in addition to increased live social coverage, engagement opportunities with fans in real time, and interactive solutions to create a totally immersive experience.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multiplatform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 local stations, 50 affiliates and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world's most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company's domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, Underground Producciones, an internationally renowned production boutique based in Argentina as well as all of the company's co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Revenue Strategy & Innovation unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world; and Universo, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

