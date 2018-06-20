Telemundo Statement Regarding Separation Of Families

MIAMI, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Regarding the separation of families at the border, Telemundo issued the following statement:

"Telemundo is appalled at the current situation at the U.S. border and urges our Government to prevent the authorities from separating families. The current family separation policy is an affront to human decency and contrary to principles and values upon which this country was founded. The Government has the power to rescind this policy and it should do so immediately."