Telemundo Statement Regarding Separation Of Families

MIAMI, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Regarding the separation of families at the border, Telemundo issued the following statement:
"Telemundo is appalled at the current situation at the U.S. border and urges our Government to prevent the authorities from separating families. The current family separation policy is an affront to human decency and contrary to principles and values upon which this country was founded. The Government has the power to rescind this policy and it should do so immediately."
About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises:
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a world-class media company leading the industry in the production and distribution of high-quality Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. This fast-growing multi-platform portfolio is comprised of the Telemundo Network and Station Group, Telemundo Deportes, Noticias Telemundo, Telemundo Global Studios, Universo, and a Digital Enterprises & Emerging Business unit. Telemundo Network features original Spanish-language entertainment, news and sports content reaching 94% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 27 local stations, 51 affiliates and its national feed. Telemundo also owns WKAQ, a television station that serves viewers in Puerto Rico. Telemundo Deportes is the designated Spanish-language home of two of the world's most popular sporting events: FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Summer Olympic Games through 2032. Telemundo Global Studios is the company's domestic and international scripted production unit including Telemundo Studios, Telemundo International Studios, Telemundo International, as well as all of the company's co-production partnerships. As the #1 media company reaching Hispanics and millennials online, the Digital Enterprises & Emerging Business unit distributes original content across multiple platforms, maximizing its exclusive partnerships with properties such as BuzzFeed, Vox, and Snapchat. Through Telemundo Internacional, the largest U.S.-based distributor of Spanish-language content in the world, and Universo, the fastest growing Hispanic entertainment cable network, the company reflects the diverse lifestyle, cultural experience and language of its expanding audience. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telemundo-statement-regarding-separation-of-families-300669557.html
SOURCE Telemundo Group
Share this article