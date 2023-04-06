TELEMUS CAPITAL CEO NAMED TO FORBES/SHOOK TOP WEALTH ADVISOR LIST

Lyle Wolberg recognized as a top financial advisor in Michigan

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemus Capital, LLC ("Telemus"), an independent, fee-based firm that offers comprehensive financial advisory, investment management and asset management solutions for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors, is pleased to announce that CEO Lyle Wolberg has been named among the top wealth advisors in Michigan on the Forbes/SHOOK Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list for 2023.

"I am deeply honored to receive this recognition in what is a packed field of very talented wealth advisors," said Wolberg, CFP®, CEO, Senior Life Advisor and Partner at Telemus Capital. "At Telemus, the centerpiece of our approach, the Telemus Way, ensures we have the ability to offer the most appropriate advice or solution. Our advisors are committed to fully understanding their clients' financial goals and needs. This award reflects our entire team's dedication to our clients and delivering personalized advisory services."

Forbes rankings of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and America's Top Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, are based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, gained through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, along with quantitative data.

To be considered for the Best-in-State list, advisors were required to have at least seven years of experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients. SHOOK received more than 39,000 nominations for this year's list and invited more than 22,000 nominees to complete an online survey.

Telemus currently manages and advises on approximately $3 billion in investment assets for wealthy individuals, families and their related interests.

Data provided by SHOOK® Research, LLC — Data as of 6/30/22. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings. The full Forbes rankings and additional award methodology information are available here.

About Telemus

Founded in 2005 as a fee-based RIA committed to upholding a high fiduciary standard, Telemus currently manages and advises on approximately $3 billion in investment assets for wealthy individuals, families and their related interests. Telemus is based in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit telemus.com.

