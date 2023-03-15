TELEMUS CAPITAL NAMED TO 2023 BEST PLACES TO WORK FOR FINANCIAL ADVISORS BY INVESTMENTNEWS

Michigan-based firm honored at No. 11 in 30-49 employees category

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemus Capital, LLC ("Telemus"), an independent, fee-based firm that offers comprehensive financial advisory, investment management and asset management solutions for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, is pleased to announce it has been named to InvestmentNews' Best Places to Work for Financial Advisors for 2023.

Telemus was ranked No. 11 in the 30-49 employees category for creating a talent-attracting culture built on thoughtful leadership and operational practices that foster growth and retain employees.

Compiled by Best Companies Group, this annual list recognizes the top financial advisory firms in the country, with a focus on a company's employment practices, programs and benefits. Employees at qualifying firms with at least 15 employees and in business for a year are surveyed for their perspectives.

"At Telemus, our philosophy is 'if you take care of your own, they will take care of you,' and maintaining a positive workplace culture is a pivotal part of that," said Lyle Wolberg, CFP®, CEO and Partner at Telemus Capital. "By treating our employees with as much care as we can and providing thoughtful leadership, we help them feel empowered to do their best work — which, in turn, makes it easier for us to attract and retain top talent at our firm."

"I am especially proud of this achievement because it is a testament to our employees' happiness and their appreciation for the culture and team atmosphere that we have created at Telemus."

The full list is available here: https://bestplacesforadvisers.com/30-49/telemus-capital/

The methodology for this list is available here: https://bestplacesforadvisers.com/

About Telemus

Founded in 2005 as a fee-based RIA committed to upholding a high fiduciary standard, Telemus currently manages and advises on approximately $3 billion in investment assets for wealthy individuals, families and their related interests. Telemus is based in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit telemus.com.

InvestmentNews' "Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers" award is conducted in partnership with employee survey firm Best Companies Group. Winners are selected from a two-part survey completed by employers and employees. Employers report their organization's workplace policies, practices and demographics. Employer questionnaire data was collected by 10/21/22. Employees complete a survey designed to measure the employee experience in areas such as leadership and planning, pay and benefits, corporate culture and communications and work environment. Employee survey data was collected between 10/28/22 – 11/11/22. Scores from the employee survey represent three-quarters of the weight of the final rankings. Firms do not pay a fee to participate. To be eligible for the award firms must be a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer; be in business for at least one year and have at least 15 full-time employees. In 2018, 50 firms were named to the list; in 2019–2023, 75 were named. The award sponsor has not disclosed how many firms were surveyed or considered for this recognition, nor the percentage of total participants that ultimately received recognition. For more information and a complete list of recipients, visit https://bestplacesforadvisers.com/.

