TELEMUS HONORED AT 29th ANNUAL FCS PORTFOLIO AWARDS

Independent wealth manager wins award for marketing of NIL deal with University of Michigan football

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemus Capital, LLC ("Telemus"), an independent wealth advisory firm, was recently honored at the Financial Communications Society Portfolio Awards 2023 for their first marketing campaign using the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) with players of the University of Michigan football team.

Telemus took bronze in the consumer retail category at the event, which recognizes the outstanding financial services marketing and communications campaigns of leading investment banks, brokerages and exchanges, insurance companies, mutual funds, commercial banks, ETFs and other industry service providers.

Telemus collaborated with five offensive linemen for the Wolverines, including tackles Ryan Hayes and Giovanni El-Hadi, guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter and center Olu Oluwatimi. As part of the NIL deal, the five players were part of a marketing campaign on social media that shares how Telemus protects client wealth, just like Michigan's offensive line protects its quarterback.

"We're very pleased to be named a winner for this prestigious national award and be recognized in the company of other leading financial institutions like Bank of America, City National Bank and E*TRADE," said Lyle Wolberg, CFP®, CEO and Partner at Telemus Capital. "This was our first foray into partnering with a sports team, and the award shows that hard work and creativity can pay off in unexpected ways for RIA firms looking to push the line forward."

Telemus currently manages and advises on approximately $3 billion in investment assets for wealthy individuals, families and their related interests. The firm has more than 40 experienced team members and nearly two decades of serving clients.

The full list of winners is available here: https://thefcs.org/portfolio-awards/2023-brochure

The 29th Annual FCS Portfolio Awards list referred to above was based on marketing submissions from 1/1/2022 – 12/31/22. Telemus paid an application fee to participate in the 29th Annual FCS Portfolio Awards. The endorsement by the University of Michigan football team is a paid endorsement and none of the above endorsers are clients of Telemus Capital. This is a conflict of interest because due to such compensation, the players have an incentive to recommend Telemus Capital. To view important additional disclosures please visit www.telemus.com/disclosures

About Telemus

Founded in 2005 as a fee-based RIA committed to upholding a high fiduciary standard, Telemus currently manages and advises on approximately $3 billion in investment assets for wealthy individuals, families and their related interests. Telemus is based in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit telemus.com.

