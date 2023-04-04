TELEMUS NAMED FINALIST FOR THE 29th ANNUAL FCS PORTFOLIO AWARDS

Independent wealth manager nominated for marketing of their NIL deal with University of Michigan football

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Telemus Capital, LLC ("Telemus"), an independent wealth advisory firm, was recently named a finalist for the Financial Communications Society Portfolio Awards 2023 for their first marketing campaign using the Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) with players of the University of Michigan football team.

Finalists were chosen by a judging panel of 40 senior marketing and creative executives from financial services firms and agencies who reviewed work from a total of 81 brands that showcased financial services marketing and communications work. Finalists have the opportunity to take home Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies.

Telemus collaborated with five offensive linemen for the Wolverines, including tackles Ryan Hayes and Giovanni El-Hadi, guards Trevor Keegan and Zak Zinter and center Olu Oluwatimi. As part of the NIL deal, the five players were part of a marketing campaign on social media that shares how Telemus protects client wealth, just like Michigan's offensive line protects its quarterback.

"This was our first NIL deal, so to be recognized as a finalist for our marketing work is an honor for Telemus," said Lyle Wolberg, CFP®, CEO and Partner at Telemus Capital. "We're all excited to support one of the nation's elite offensive lines and are proud that our work for them is being recognized. Our team is grateful for this nomination and anxiously awaiting the winner's announcement."

Telemus currently manages and advises on approximately $3 billion in investment assets for wealthy individuals, families and their related interests. The firm has more than 40 experienced team members and nearly two decades of serving clients.

Winners will be announced Thursday, May 4 at the Portfolio 29 Awards Gala event. The full list of finalists is available here: https://thefcs.org/portfolio-awards

The 29th Annual FCS Portfolio Awards list referred to above was based on marketing submissions from 1/1/2022 – 12/31/22. Telemus paid an application fee to participate in the 29th Annual FCS Portfolio Awards. The endorsement by the University of Michigan football team is a paid endorsement and none of the above endorsers are clients of Telemus Capital. This is a conflict of interest because due to such compensation, the players have an incentive to recommend Telemus Capital. To view important additional disclosures please visit www.telemus.com/disclosures

About Telemus

Founded in 2005 as a fee-based RIA committed to upholding a high fiduciary standard, Telemus currently manages and advises on approximately $3 billion in investment assets for wealthy individuals, families and their related interests. Telemus is based in Southfield, Michigan, with offices in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit telemus.com.

