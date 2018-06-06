Telenet Chooses AudioCodes for Its SIP Trunking Services

AudioCodes' Mediant Multi-Service Business Routers (MSBR) to be deployed with rapid installation and full remote management as part of Telenet's all IP offerings to its business customers

Integrated Session Border Controller (SBC) with extensive SIP interoperability enables easy connection to most user's local IP PBXs including Microsoft Skype for Business

Mediant MSBR supports several levels of redundancy such as multiple WAN connections (including wireless 4G), multi-proxy and PSTN breakout

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, today announced that its Mediant multi-service business routers (MSBR) have been selected by Telenet for its all-IP SIP trunking services offering. Telenet is Belgium's largest cable operator and is promoting all-IP solutions via the cable infrastructure.

Telenet will offer SIP trunking services to its business customers for any telephony system, whether they be legacy PBXs or IP- PBXs, using the AudioCodes enterprise SBC application running on the MSBR. The service will be available throughout Belgium, using cable or DSL infrastructure.

The AudioCodes Mediant MSBR family includes a range of scalable devices that offer VoIP connectivity, data routing and security together with a range of WAN interface options, all housed in a single, compact platform. The MSBRs' integrated session border controller functionality delivers extensive SIP interoperability, ensuring that virtually any customer IP-PBX (including Microsoft Skype for Business/Lync) can connect seamlessly with Telenet's infrastructure. It also enables voice quality monitoring for better SLA enforcement utilizing AudioCodes' VoIPerfect technology.

AudioCodes' MSBRs support a range of WAN interfaces including Gigabit Ethernet, ADSL and VDSL2 (including vectoring), as well as BRI and PRI ISDN interfaces for customers with legacy PBX equipment. Voice encryption is supported across all of AudioCodes' voice connectivity platforms, including MSBR, to ensure secured communications for Telenet's business customers.

"We are very excited to be teaming up with AudioCodes for our SIP trunking offerings to our business customers," said Andrew Turner, Senior Product Manager Voice – Telenet Business. "AudioCodes' extensive experience in VoIP and SIP interoperability will add tremendous value to businesses looking for a smooth transition to an all-IP infrastructure."

"The trend towards an all-IP infrastructure continues to rise, as our cooperation with Telenet demonstrates," said Shaul Weissman, AudioCodes' VP of Business Development. "Telenet, as Belgium's leading cable operator, is well positioned to help businesses migrate successfully to all-IP, and we are delighted to have our MSBRs and SBCs, recognized for their flexibility, high quality voice, interoperability and data services capability, integrated into Telenet's SIP trunking offering."

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2018 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Company Contact



Shirley Nakar - Orgad

Director, Investor Relations

AudioCodes

Tel: +972-3-976-4000

shirley@audiocodes.com



IR Agency Contact



Philip Carlson/Elizabeth Barker

KCSA Strategic Communications

Tel: +1-212-896-1233

audc@kcsa.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telenet-chooses-audiocodes-for-its-sip-trunking-services-300660676.html

SOURCE AudioCodes

Related Links

http://www.audiocodes.com/

