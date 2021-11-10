Telenet Grows 4G, 5G and WiFi Networks with Sandvine Application Intelligence

Telenet multiyear expansion with Sandvine is key to monetizing 4G, 5G and WiFi application experiences. Tweet this

Bert Pelgrims, Tribe Lead Connectivity Platforms & Services, Telenet said: "The high degree of application and network intelligence we get with Sandvine's portfolio will not only reveal how our customers are experiencing applications, but will give us the context we need to further improve and monetize services as we transition to 5G and expand our Cable and WiFi networks. Our ONE-connection-total-freedom offerings —'ONE' and 'ONEup'—break down the barriers between mobile and fixed data usage, so visibility across all of our network traffic, and contextual awareness about subscribers' applications experiences, will help us enhance our digital services."

Lyn Cantor, CEO, Sandvine said: "This Application and Network Intelligence expansion deal extends our long-term relationship with Telenet. We are proud to be a part of what has made Telenet a leading mobile and fixed digital services provider in its market, with a reputation for speed, security, reliability and privacy. By leveraging contextual and predictive analytics, as well as usage-based actions to secure and monetize applications, Telenet has been able to convert real-time data into higher quality application experiences and and revenue growth."

This expansion includes Sandvine's ActiveLogic Hyperscale Data Plane powered by a machine learning-based traffic classification engine, Active Network Intelligence Portal, Insights Data Storage, and Maestro Policy Engine. It builds on Telenet's existing investments in the company's analytics, network optimization, and revenue generation use cases.

About Telenet Group

As a provider of entertainment and telecommunication services in Belgium, Telenet Group is always looking for the perfect experience in the digital world for its customers. Under the brand name Telenet, the company focuses on offering digital television, high-speed Internet and fixed and mobile telephony services to residential customers in Flanders and Brussels. Under the brand name BASE, it supplies mobile telephony in Belgium. The Telenet Business department serves the business market in Belgium and Luxembourg with connectivity, hosting and security solutions. More than 3,000 employees have one aim in mind: making living and working easier and more pleasant.Telenet Group is part of Telenet Group Holding NV and is quoted on Euronext Brussel under ticker symbol TNET. For more information, visit www.telenet.be .

About Sandvine

Sandvine's cloud-based Application and Network Intelligence portfolio helps customers deliver high quality, optimized experiences to consumers and enterprises. Customers use our solutions to analyze, optimize, and monetize application experiences using contextual machine learning-based insights and real-time actions. Market-leading classification of more than 95% of traffic across mobile and fixed networks by user, application, device, and location creates uniquely rich, real-time data that significantly enhances interactions between users and applications and drives revenues. For more visit http://www.sandvine.com or follow Sandvine on Twitter @Sandvine.

