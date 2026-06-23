TELEO Capital Acquires Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Intelligence Platform, Modersys (fka SmartFactory Rx) From Applied Materials

BOISE, Idaho, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TELEO Capital Management, LLC ("TELEO") today announced the acquisition of SmartFactory Rx™ ("SmartFactory" or "Modersys"), a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing intelligence platform, from Applied Materials, Inc. SmartFactory has been rebranded as Modersys as part of the transaction.

Modersys helps biopharmaceutical, nutritional, and other life sciences companies improve yield, reduce variability, accelerate time to market, and maintain regulatory fidelity. Its platform combines real-time analytics, AI/ML process intelligence, advanced process control, adaptive scheduling, and alarm management across the full manufacturing lifecycle - from early-stage process development through GMP commercial production. With 30+ years of expertise and deployments across the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific, Modersys is a proven, deeply embedded operational platform for the world's most demanding manufacturing environments.

Across customer deployments, the platform has delivered measurable results, including yield improvements of up to 10%, throughput gains of up to 15%, reductions in experimental effort of up to 50%, and equipment availability gains of more than 22 days per plant per year.

"Modersys represents exactly the kind of mission-critical, deeply differentiated software platform that we were built to acquire," stated TELEO Capital. As an independent company, Modersys will have the focus, investment, and agility to accelerate product innovation to meet customer demands globally."

Key Benefits of the Partnership

TELEO's investment in Modersys will enable the following advancements:

Accelerated Platform Innovation: Enhanced AI capabilities delivering faster insights and more autonomous manufacturing outcomes for customers.

Enhanced AI capabilities delivering faster insights and more autonomous manufacturing outcomes for customers. Dedicated Focus on Biopharmaceutical, Nutritional and Life Sciences: Operating as an independent company, Modersys will be singularly focused on these life sciences sectors, enabling faster product investment decisions and deeper, longer-term customer partnerships.

Operating as an independent company, Modersys will be singularly focused on these life sciences sectors, enabling faster product investment decisions and deeper, longer-term customer partnerships. Expanded Market Reach: Modersys will pursue organic and strategic growth initiatives to bring its proven manufacturing intelligence to more sites globally.

About TELEO Capital Management

TELEO Capital is a private equity firm that looks to invest in opportunities where its strategic thought, operational resources, and capital base empower management to perform and execute its business plan. TELEO brings a successful track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing broken balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies, and implementing buy-and-build strategies for its portfolio companies. TELEO targets opportunities in technology & software, healthcare IT, business services, and industrial sectors. The firm is headquartered in Boise, ID, and has an additional Los Angeles, CA office.

For additional information please visit our website at www.teleocapital.com.

About Modersys

Modersys is a modular operational intelligence platform that delivers high value outcomes from process development to commercial manufacturing in the world's most regulated industries. The platform helps customers improve yield, reduce process variability, accelerate time to market, maximize plant throughput, minimize unplanned downtime, and achieve regulatory confidence across the full manufacturing lifecycle. At its core, Modersys embodies intelligence that transforms: manufacturing that learns, adapts, and self-corrects - always within validated bounds.

For additional information please visit modersys.com.

SOURCE TELEO Capital Management, LLC