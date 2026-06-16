TELEO Capital Portfolio Company, Flatirons Solutions, Acquires Scope AR

BOISE, Idaho, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TELEO Capital Management, LLC ("TELEO"), today announced the acquisition of Scope AR ("Scope") by its existing portfolio company, Flatirons Solutions ("Flatirons").

Flatirons provides a technical content and task management platform that helps aerospace, aviation, MRO, and defense organizations create, manage, and deliver complex procedures. Scope's platform delivers intelligent visual work instructions and remote expert technology directly to frontline workers. The combination unites two complementary products into a single, industrial AI platform.

"Flatirons and Scope are natural partners," stated TELEO Capital. "Together they close the long-standing gap between how a procedure is written and how it actually gets done in the field, reducing operational risk and building a self-improving intelligence loop. We're excited to welcome the Scope team and accelerate our shared mission to modernize technical work across some of the world's most demanding industries."

A Shared Vision for the Future of Frontline Operations

"This is the moment when approved procedures and intelligent, guided execution finally converge on a single platform," said Vincent Fauveau, CEO of Flatirons. "We are bringing a modern, AI-powered user experience to our customer base, one that not only tells technicians what to do but also shows them exactly how to do it, learns from every execution, and continuously improves. We are building something neither company could achieve alone."

"Scope has always excelled at delivering the right information to technicians at the right moment," said Scott Montgomerie, CEO of Scope AR. "But keeping that information current and authoritative has been a persistent industry challenge. Flatirons fills that gap. For our customers, this combination eliminates fragmented workflows, manual handoffs, and version confusion in one integrated platform, giving them an AI-enabled partner built to scale with them."

Scope AR will operate under the Flatirons Solutions brand. The combined company will be headquartered in Boulder, CO, with teams across the United States, Canada, Europe, and India.

About Flatirons Solutions

Flatirons Solutions is the premier technical content and task management platform, purpose-built for MROs, airlines, aerospace OEMs, and defense organizations. Trusted by Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Safran, and Pratt & Whitney, Flatirons manages the full technical content lifecycle, ensuring airworthiness data is always accurate, accessible, and audit-ready. Headquartered in Boulder, CO, with teams in Canada, Europe, and India, Flatirons Solutions helps organizations streamline operations and improve efficiency.

For additional information, please visit www.flatironssolutions.com.

About Scope AR

Scope AR is the trusted enterprise AI-enabled platform, supporting complex work instructions, skilled-labor training, remote assistance, automated documentation, and full integration with the digital thread. Scope AR's customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls-Royce, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Honeywell, Oshkosh, and General Dynamics. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with an additional office in Edmonton, AB.

For additional information, please visit www.scopear.com.

About TELEO Capital Management, LLC

TELEO Capital Management is a private equity firm that invests in opportunities where its strategic insight, operational resources, and capital base enable management to execute business plans. TELEO has a proven track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies, and implementing buy-and-build strategies for its portfolio companies. TELEO is headquartered in Boise, ID, with an additional office in Los Angeles, CA.

SOURCE TELEO Capital Management, LLC