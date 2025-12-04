TELEO CAPITAL PORTFOLIO COMPANY, SHARPEN, ACQUIRES YTEL

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TELEO Capital Management, LLC ("TELEO"), a leading lower middle-market private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of Ytel, Inc. ("Ytel"), a recognized leader in cloud-based communications platforms, by its portfolio company Sharpen Technologies, Inc. ("SharpenCX" or "Sharpen").

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Ytel provides a flexible platform that allows developers and businesses to embed SMS, voice, and multi-channel messaging into applications, helping sales and support teams convert leads into loyal customers. With a focus on predictive dialer software and easy integrations with CRMs, Ytel serves a diverse client base in industries such as retail, finance, and healthcare, driving higher contact rates and engagement.

The combination positions SharpenCX to accelerate innovation in the rapidly evolving customer experience (CX) landscape, empowering businesses to engage customers across voice, text, email, and social channels with greater efficiency and personalization. Ytel's developer-friendly APIs and workflow automation tools complement Sharpen's cloud-native CCaaS and UCaaS offerings, enabling joint customers to build more integrated, AI-driven communication experiences without the complexity of multiple vendors.

About Sharpen

Sharpen is a leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions. The company's platform helps organizations deliver superior customer experiences by optimizing agent and employee performance through context-based routing, reporting, and dynamic scripting. With a flexible architecture, Sharpen's platform enables businesses to adapt quickly to changing customer needs and drive operational efficiency.



For additional information, please visit sharpencx.com.

About Ytel

Ytel is a leading CPaaS software company that drives client business engagement with customers, prospects, employees, and vendors through voice, SMS, email, and social channels. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Irvine, California, Ytel's platform enables seamless integrations and predictive dialing to increase contact rates and close more deals. Trusted by sales teams worldwide, Ytel combines ease-of-use with powerful APIs for multi-channel communications.

For more information, visit www.ytel.com.

About TELEO Capital Management

TELEO Capital is a lower middle-market private equity firm that looks to invest in opportunities where its strategic thought, operational resources, and capital base empower management to perform and execute their business plan. TELEO brings a successful track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing broken balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies, and implementing buy-and-build strategies for its portfolio companies.

For more information, visit www.teleocapital.com.

