TELEO CAPITAL COMPLETES CONTROL INVESTMENT IN SHARPEN TECHNOLOGIES

BOISE, Idaho, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TELEO Capital Management, LLC ("TELEO") announced a majority control investment in Sharpen Technologies Inc. ("SharpenCX"). SharpenCX offers a cloud-native contact center platform with a focus on tailored solutions for multiple industries, including financial services, technology, retail, and healthcare.

Founded in 2011, SharpenCX provides an all-in-one Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) and Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) solution. SharpenCX enables customers to maximize the effectiveness of their contact center investments with its omnichannel agent interface and advanced analytics and reporting.

"SharpenCX is a recognized cloud leader with its next-generation capabilities and is well positioned to take advantage of the secular tailwinds in the contact center space," stated TELEO Capital. "We look forward to providing our operational resources and capital base to further accelerate SharpenCX's position in the marketplace and enhance its existing product and support capabilities for current and future customers."

"We're proud to welcome TELEO as investors who recognize the potential SharpenCX has in the contact center market," stated Pam Hynes, Chief Operating Officer of SharpenCX. "This partnership will enable us to continue our focus on serving our customers while accelerating product innovation, ultimately advancing our vision for a customer engagement solution."

"SharpenCX's commitment to the agent-first experience immediately resonated with the entire TELEO team," stated Kevin Hatch, Operating Partner at TELEO Capital and now CEO of SharpenCX. "SharpenCX is an essential business partner to its customers and partners because of its phenomenal customer service and the platform's ability to deliver enterprise features in a simple, configurable, out-of-the-box solution that's easy to implement."

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP acted as exclusive legal advisor to TELEO Capital, and Union Square Advisors LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to SharpenCX.

About Sharpen Technologies

SharpenCX provides unified contact center software that empowers agents to deliver engaging customer experiences with an all-in-one, configurable platform. SharpenCX is shaking up the CCaaS/UCaaS space with its holistic next-generation, AI platform and agent-first approach. The company is based in Indianapolis, IN.

For additional information, please visit www.sharpencx.com.

About TELEO Capital

TELEO Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm that looks to invest in opportunities where its strategic thought, operational resources, and capital base empower management to perform and execute their business plan. TELEO brings a successful track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing broken balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies, and implementing buy and build strategies for its portfolio companies. TELEO targets opportunities in the technology & software, healthcare IT, business services, and industrial sectors. The firm is headquartered in Boise, ID with an additional office in Los Angeles, CA.

SOURCE TELEO Capital