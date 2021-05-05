TELEO CAPITAL COMPLETES SIGNIFICANT GROWTH EQUITY INVESTMENT IN TEESNAP Tweet this

"The golf industry is experiencing substantial growth, increasing the need for course operations management and revenue enhancing solutions. Teesnap's mobility-first cloud delivered software platform and advanced marketing services provide significant value for course operators. Our investment in the product and team will improve upon Teesnap's existing platform to enhance a best-in-class solution to golf courses and additional markets. We look forward to supporting the business through this next stage of growth," said John McCormack, an Operating Partner at TELEO Capital.

"We are very proud of the team and SaaS platform we have built at Teesnap and we have been privileged to serve a significant and growing customer base," said Gregory C. Anderson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Allegiant. "We've partnered with TELEO with confidence that their deep expertise in growing and scaling SaaS platforms will further accelerate Teesnap's growth trajectory. This partnership will be a game-changer for technology intelligence in golf course management."

"TELEO resonated from the very beginning as a team that understands our potential and has both the resources and experience to help us achieve our long and short-term goals. TELEO's vision is to invest in both human capital and technology to ensure we have the tools to win, drive our innovation engine and continue to build upon our competitive advantages. I'm proud of all the work and dedication from our team to realize this great milestone for Teesnap," said Jason Copley, President of Teesnap.

About Teesnap

Teesnap provides cloud-based software and services to golf courses. The Business offers a full suite of software solutions and managed services that help golf courses save time, create better experiences for their customers, and gain a competitive advantage through big data and smarter business intelligence. This includes point of sale, tee sheet management, online bookings, billing, managed marketing, inventory management and employee services. Teesnap is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and services golf courses across the United States.

About TELEO Capital

TELEO Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm that looks to invest in opportunities where its strategic thought, operational resources and capital base empower management to perform and execute their business plan. With over 100 years of collective private equity experience, we bring a successful track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing broken balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies, as well as buy and build strategies for our portfolio companies. TELEO targets opportunities in the technology & software, healthcare IT, business services and industrial sectors. The firm is based in Boise, ID and Los Angeles, CA.

About Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

