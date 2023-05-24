TELEO CAPITAL PORTFOLIO COMPANY, SHARPENCX, ACQUIRES WEBTEXT

BOISE, Idaho, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TELEO Capital Management, LLC ("TELEO") announced the acquisition of Webtext Holdings Limited ("Webtext"), an omnichannel messaging software solution, by its existing portfolio company, Sharpen Technologies Inc. ("SharpenCX"). SharpenCX is an all-in-one unified contact center platform.

Based in Galway, Ireland, Webtext is a Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) solution providing turnkey enterprise messaging for contact centers.

"Webtext's robust messaging capabilities combined with SharpenCX's agent-first solutions and advanced analytics backbone will continue to enhance and revolutionize the omnichannel contact center experience for both customers and agents," stated TELEO Capital.

"More companies see the benefits of cloud-native solutions, but the shift can be daunting. Now, through our combined digital engagement platform, customers can create omnichannel strategies today while making a full cloud migration over time," stated Pam Hynes, Chief Operating Officer of SharpenCX.

"SharpenCX gives our customers access to a broader suite of customer engagement solutions that improves the agent experience and brings them closer to their customers," stated A.J. Cahill, CEO and Co-Founder of Webtext.

Bowen acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to Webtext.

About Webtext

Founded in 2014, Webtext is a leading CPaaS for contact centers worldwide. Webtext's Application Programming Interface (API)-driven solution allows contact centers to integrate inbound and outbound messaging into existing programs or applications. Webtext serves customers across many industries, with a focus on the financial services, insurance, and healthcare sectors.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.webtext.com/.

About SharpenCX

SharpenCX provides unified contact center software that empowers agents to deliver engaging customer experiences with an all-in-one, configurable platform. SharpenCX is shaking up the CCaaS/UCaaS space with its holistic next-gen, AI platform and agent-first approach.

For more information, please visit https://sharpencx.com/.

About TELEO Capital Management

TELEO Capital is a lower middle-market private equity firm that looks to invest in opportunities where its strategic thought, operational resources, and capital base empower management to perform and execute their business plan. TELEO brings a successful track record of executing corporate carve-outs, recapitalizing broken balance sheets, acquiring founder-owned companies, and implementing buy and build strategies for its portfolio companies. TELEO targets opportunities in the technology and software, healthcare IT, business services, and industrial sectors. The firm is headquartered in Boise, ID with an additional office in Los Angeles, CA.

For additional information, please contact Matt Oehlmann at [email protected] or visit: https://www.teleocapital.com/.

