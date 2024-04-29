Teleperformance Named a General Motors 2023 Supplier of the Year

Rigorous selection based on performance, innovation, alignment with GM values and commitment to achieving GM's ambitious goals

NEW YORK, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors (GM) has recognized Teleperformance , a global leader in digital business services, as one of its top global suppliers for 2023. The award recognizes companies that exceeded GM's expectations and made notable contributions to GM's transformation.

Teleperformance was selected as a GM Supplier of the Year by a global, cross-functional team based on its performance, innovation, cultural alignment with GM's values, and commitment to achieving GM's ambitious goals.

"We're honored to partner with these top suppliers who have made notable contributions to our transformation. Together, we're pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies and redefining what's possible," said GM's Vice President of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain Jeff Morrison. "Their innovation and support are critical to helping us deliver the world-class vehicles our customers have come to expect."

Teleperformance provides GM with customer service, customer sales support, technical support, and select back-office services. Working together and aligned with GM's vision, a team of more than 2,000 dedicated Teleperformance employees across North and South America support three lines of GM's business, specializing in OnStar sales which consists of new and used vehicles, and retention.

