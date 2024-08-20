Teleperformance ranked among top 5 Best Multinational Workplaces in Latin America

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, announced today that it was named among the Best Multinational Workplaces in Latin America™ 2024 by Great Place to Work. The company ranked the 4th Best Multinational Workplace in Latin America among multinational companies in eight countries, including Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Peru.

Global digital business services leader Teleperformance was named among the top 5 Best Multinational Workplaces in Latin America 2024 by Great Place to Work.

Nearly 45,000 Teleperformance employees across Latin America participated in the annual survey, directly rating the digital business services company on trust, company values, leadership and innovation. As a Best Multinational Workplaces in Latin America winner, Teleperformance employees overwhelmingly reported fair pay, fair promotions, and equitable treatment from management.

Earlier this year Teleperformance received Great Place to Work® certifications in 69 countries, including 12 Latin American countries where it operates including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, and Peru. Today, 97% of Teleperformance employees work a in Great Place to Work®-certified location¹.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Its annual certification program is based on a rigorous methodology and independent employee feedback.

¹Based on 2024 survey data collected among employees who worked for Teleperformance before the Majorel acquisition on November 8, 2023. A survey of employees from the newly combined company will be conducted in 2025 once the full integration is complete.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com.

