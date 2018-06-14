Telephonics Awarded Radar Contract for United States Coast Guard's HC-27J Program

The APS-143C(V)3 maritime surveillance system offers a broad range of capabilities including long-range target search, detection and tracking in high sea-states, Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR), Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), weather avoidance, and Search and Rescue Transponder (SART) beacon modes. The system will assist HC-27J operators during a variety of missions.

"Telephonics is extremely proud to support this important program, providing a maritime surveillance system designed to meet the demanding requirements of USCG missions," said Kevin McSweeney, President of Telephonics. "The APS-143C(V)3 will provide enhanced radar capabilities to the USCG, enabling increased maritime awareness in support of their mission critical work."

The APS-143C(V)3 is widely deployed on the USCG HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircraft, as well as other domestic and international platforms, and utilized in maritime surveillance, reconnaissance, search and rescue, law enforcement and border protection missions.

For more information about Telephonics, please contact Lisa Ahrens at Ahrens@telephonics.com or visit www.telephonics.com.

About Telephonics

Telephonics, founded in 1933, is recognized globally as a leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions that are deployed across a wide range of land, sea and air applications. Telephonics designs, develops, manufactures and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services to defense, aerospace and commercial customers worldwide.

Visit us at www.telephonics.com or on our social media channels:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

LinkedIn

Google+

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., the Company was founded in 1959 and is incorporated in Delaware. Griffon is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

Home & Building Products. This segment consists of three companies, The AMES Companies, Inc. (" AMES "), Closet Maid, LLC ("ClosetMaid") and Clopay Building Products Company, Inc. ("CBP"):

This segment consists of three companies, The Companies, Inc. (" "), Closet Maid, LLC ("ClosetMaid") and Clopay Building Products Company, Inc. ("CBP"): AMES , founded in 1774, is the leading U.S. manufacturer and a global provider of long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.

, founded in 1774, is the leading U.S. manufacturer and a global provider of long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals.

ClosetMaid, founded in 1965, is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of closet organization, home storage, and garage storage products, and sells to some of the largest home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to-builder professional installers.



CBP, since 1964, is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial garage doors and sells to professional dealers and some of the largest home center retail chains in North America and, under the CornellCookson brand, is a leading U.S. manufacturer and marketer of rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use.

and, under the CornellCookson brand, is a leading U.S. manufacturer and marketer of rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use. Defense Electronics. Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, is recognized globally as a leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company's website at www.griffon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Information concerning risks and uncertainties that may impact the company's results and forward-looking statements are set forth in Griffon Corporation's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

© 2018 Telephonics Corporation. 815 Broad Hollow Road, Farmingdale, NY 11735. All trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Investor Contact: Company Contact:



Michael Callahan Lisa Ahrens ICR, Inc. Telephonics Corporation 203.682.8311 631.755.7785 michael.callahan@icrinc.com ahrens@telephonics.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telephonics-awarded-radar-contract-for-united-states-coast-guards-hc-27j-program-300666530.html

SOURCE Telephonics Corporation

Related Links

http://www.telephonics.com

