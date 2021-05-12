Telephonics Corporation Completes Successful Demonstration of its MOSAIC AESA Radar within U.S. Air Force AgilePod

Known as a global leader in the design and development of over land and maritime surveillance radar systems, Telephonics' dual-beam technology, utilizing two independent beams from a single radar aperture, allows MOSAIC to perform continuous autonomously scheduled Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) or Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR) imaging while simultaneously conducting surveillance (GMTI or maritime surveillance/MMTI), detection and tracking operations. This drastically improves radar detection and imaging performance from a single aperture.

"This year's Combat Lancer exercise was the smoothest the team has experienced due to the great collaboration between the AFRL/Leidos team and Telephonics. The Telephonics next generation MOSAIC AESA has the potential to add great benefit to platforms adopting AgilePod's capability," said Captain Jacob Turing, Combat Lancer Program Manager.

Kevin McSweeney, President, Telephonics Corporation added, "We are excited for this opportunity to introduce our MOSAIC AESA to the U.S. Air Force and the potential for growth in our relationship. While the Air Force is not a new customer to Telephonics, as many of its aircraft fly with our communications systems onboard, this marks the first time we are showcasing our advanced surveillance capabilities. We believe the advanced modes developed exclusively for this radar exceed current AESA capabilities and are thrilled at the potential opportunities the system presents."

About Telephonics

Telephonics, founded in 1933, is recognized globally as a leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions that are deployed across a wide range of land, sea and air applications. Telephonics designs, develops, manufactures and provides logistical support and lifecycle sustainment services to defence, aerospace and commercial customers worldwide.

Visit us at www.telephonics.com or on our social media channels:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

LinkedIn

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments:

Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") conducts its operations through The AMES Companies, Inc. (" AMES "). Founded in 1774, AMES is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, AMES , and ClosetMaid.

Companies, Inc. (" "). Founded in 1774, is the leading North American manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including True Temper, , and ClosetMaid. Home and Building Products ("HBP") conducts its operations through Clopay Corporation ("Clopay"). Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America . Sectional garage doors are sold to residential and commercial customers through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes brands. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand.

. Sectional garage doors are sold to residential and commercial customers through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout under the Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes brands. Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the CornellCookson brand. Defense Electronics conducts its operations through Telephonics Corporation, founded in 1933, a globally recognized leading provider of highly sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company's website at www.griffon.com.

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Brian G. Harris Michael Callahan SVP & Chief Financial Officer Managing Director Griffon Corporation ICR Inc. (212) 957-5000 203) 682-8311





Forward-Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Information concerning risks and uncertainties that may impact the company's results and forward-looking statements are set forth in Griffon Corporation's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

© 2021 Telephonics Corporation. 815 Broad Hollow Road, Farmingdale, NY 11735. All trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

SOURCE Telephonics Corporation

Related Links

www.telephonics.com

